Spanning the County: Crusaders, Raiders shoot hoops
In Johnston, the Laurens Academy boys basketball team kept on rolling, but the girls fell to Wardlaw Academy in SCISA Region 4-A on Friday night. Led by Jared Willard’s 21 points, the Crusaders (11-10, 6-3 region) demolished the Patriots, 67-49. Willard buried 7-10 shots and 7-12 free throws. He wasn’t alone in double figures. Branden Burke scored 12 and Andrew Codington 11.
A penny for your points ...
If it weren't for bad luck, the Presbyterian College Blue Hose would have no luck at all. That’s from a gag song once regularly performed on Hee Haw, but this season ain’t funny. Basketball is serious business. Longwood held on to defeat the Blue Hose, 58-56. Twice in...
Longwood women shock PC, 70-68
FARMVILLE, Va. – With 6 minutes, 48 seconds to play, Presbyterian led Longwood by 18 points in a women’s basketball game played on Saturday afternoon at Willett Hall. It was not enough. Anne-Hamilton Leroy connected on a layup with two seconds to play as the Lancers stunned the Blue Hose, 70-68.
Warriors' invasion fails miserably at LA
Thursday was another lovely evening for Laurens Academy basketball, which collectively heaped ruination on the visitors from Seneca and thereabouts, representing Oconee Christian Academy. The most competitive affair concerned the boys, who kept the Warriors at bay, 43-38, behind 16 points from Buddy Baker, 11 from Andrew Codington and 10...
Fuller, Stewart lead Devils past Emerald
The Clinton boys basketball team added a changeup to its repertoire Friday night, playing Region 4-3A opponent Emerald fast and frantically in the former half and slow and deliberately in the latter. Led by premier performances by Taliek Fuller and Wil Stewart, the result was a 62-51 victory. By contrast,...
Spanning the County: PC tennis comes up short at Georgia Tech
Presbyterian College men’s tennis took two shots at Georgia Tech in Atlanta and came up short. The shots were their best, though. The 3-0 Yellow Jackets edged the Blue Hose 4-3 in the former and 4-1 in the latter. PC (1-4) captured the doubles point in both matches. In...
Gallery: Emerald 33, Clinton 29 (G)
Monte Dutton has been an award-winning journalist for four decades. As Publisher of DHK Sports LLC and its three websites, Monte is dedicated to restoring coverage of local sports as a means of filling a void left by the decline of other media sources.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area
Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
Heavy rain expected on Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw a chilly but dry day on Saturday only reaching a high of 47 degrees. Things will change quickly overnight as we see rain moving into the region bringing wet weather for our Sunday. Looking at the overall setup, an area of low pressure will...
One person killed in Saluda County crash
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
Crash in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left one Lexington County deputy in the hospital. Lexington police say the incident happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on-duty at the time of the crash and driving a marked patrol...
Crash involving SUV, propane tank shuts down Calks Ferry Road in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County authorities say an area road has reopened after an accident involving an SUV and a propane tank. A section of Calks Ferry Road was initially shut down between Pond Branch Road and Old Charleston Road after the SUV left the road and struck a propane tank and continued moving up to a nearby wood line. Only minor injuries were reported.
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
Deputies in the Midlands shot at by suspect
A suspect is in custody after shooting at law enforcement in the Midlands. WACH TV is reporting that Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice at a home in Columbia, around 9:30 Friday morning.
Disturbed soil, suspicious activity leads to body in shallow grave at SC home, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disturbed soil in the backyard of a South Carolina home and other suspicious activity has resulted in a man being charged in a suspicious death investigation, according to Columbia police. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) MORE HEADLINES. Police said on Sept. 16, 2022,...
Trafficking Bill Effort for Fentanyl Statute in SC
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Even though the effort to hold those accountable for trafficking Fentanyl in South Carolina continues to hit some roadblocks the York County Solicitor’s Office say they aren’t giving up and are now working with area lawmakers to pass legislation. This past...
Parents Plea for Tougher Fentanyl Penalties
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Several bills have been introduced in South Carolina, both in the Senate and House when it comes to Fentanyl. On Thursday of this week a South Carolina Senate Committee pushed through a Fentanyl Induced Homicide bill as well as a Fentanyl Trafficking Bill.
