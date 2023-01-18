Train operators have been ordered by a regulator to stop misusing a process which removes services from schedules without them being classed as cancelled.The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said cancellations are at record levels, and there is “a further gap” between the passenger experience and performance statistics.It found that operators are increasingly using a process known as p-coding, through which services can be axed as late as 10pm on the previous evening and not included in the timetables that reliability is measured against.We need all train companies and Network Rail to come up with a more passenger-friendly method...

