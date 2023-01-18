Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
BBC
Train drivers to go on strike in February
Train drivers are to strike on 1 and 3 February after union bosses rejected a pay offer from rail companies. Drivers had been offered a 4% pay rise for two years in a row earlier this month in a bid to end a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. But...
BBC
Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans
An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
Train firms ordered to stop misusing cancellation loophole
Train operators have been ordered by a regulator to stop misusing a process which removes services from schedules without them being classed as cancelled.The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said cancellations are at record levels, and there is “a further gap” between the passenger experience and performance statistics.It found that operators are increasingly using a process known as p-coding, through which services can be axed as late as 10pm on the previous evening and not included in the timetables that reliability is measured against.We need all train companies and Network Rail to come up with a more passenger-friendly method...
Rail disruption warned after ‘huge’ landslip leaves track hanging
Major disruption is expected after a main railway line collapsed in a “huge” landslip which left one track hanging in mid-air.The 44-metre landslip happened on the embankment to the northeast of Hook station in Hampshire, on the line from London to Basingstoke.The damage has left only two of the four-track railway passable, with both these tracks designed for London-bound trains only.South Western Railway is advising customers to check before they travel and to plan alternative transport for journeys to or from the south or west of Basingstoke to London on Monday.Network Rail Wessex route director Mark Killick said: “This...
BBC
Sheffield Council gets police-style powers to crack down on road offences
A South Yorkshire council is to adopt police-style powers to enforce traffic rules. Sheffield City Council will be able to fine drivers who make illegal turns, ignore No Entry signs and drive in prohibited zones or yellow box areas. Councillors agreed to the plan and, in the first instance, will...
BBC
Maidenhead car park closure causing fury, councillor says
Businesses are furious over the continued closure of a town centre car park that was shut when concrete fell from its ceiling, a councillor said. The 734-space multi-storey on Broadway, Maidenhead, was shut on safety grounds on New Year's Eve. Liberal Democrat councillor Gurch Singh said the site was "one...
BBC
Bus catches fire outside Temple Meads railway station
Emergency fire crews have been tackling a blaze on a bus close to Temple Meads Railway station in Bristol. Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue were called at 10:00 GMT after a fire started on the top deck of the bus. Two firefighters wore breathing apparatus to tackle the fire...
buckinghamshirelive.com
M40 and A404 traffic congestion due to van fire saw major route shut between Marlow and High Wycombe - recap
A major road in Buckinghamshire has reopened after a van fire today (Tuesday, January 10). The incident caused delays as traffic built in the afternoon. The road was shut between the A4155 Little Marlow Road and Junction 4 of the M40. Traffic built on the approach to the road. Inrix...
BBC
Channel migrants: Truck drivers protest over rise in fines
Fines for lorry drivers caught at the Channel ports with illegal immigrants hiding in their vehicles are being increased fivefold from 13 February. Hauliers will be fined £10,000 per stowaway, up from £2,000. The government said it was targeting "negligence rather than criminality", and wanted drivers to ensure...
RMT has received new pay offer from train operators, union says
Companies have made a ‘final offer’ to union including pay rise of 9% over two years
BBC
Levelling Up: Council ecstatic over £20m for historic hall revamp
Refurbishing a historic hall with the help of £20m levelling up cash will create a "heritage destination of national significance", a council has said. Wigan's Haigh Hall is one of three projects in Greater Manchester which have been granted money from the government's Levelling Up Fund. Oldham has also...
BBC
Oxfordshire pupils face losing home-to-school transport
Some pupils are set to lose their home-to-school transport from September. Oxfordshire County Council is withdrawing its Spare Seats scheme on nine routes, affecting more than 200 children. It allows parents with children not eligible for free home-to-school transport to pay to use spare seats on school buses. The council...
BBC
'Bitter disappointment' in Ipswich over levelling up decision
A decision to reject a town's bid for levelling-up cash has cast doubt on future projects, a council said. Ipswich Borough Council had launched a bid for £18m of government funding. The authority said the support would have helped boost the area's economic recovery. The rejection "puts in doubt"...
BBC
West Country NHS services hampered by norovirus cases
Cases of norovirus, the winter vomiting virus, are high and cases could have more than doubled in the past week in the West of England, figures say. Symptoms include sudden, projectile vomiting and diarrhoea. A growing number of people across Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire are becoming...
BBC
CalMac's race to keep its ageing fleet afloat
With a third of its ferries now more than 30 years old, CalMac's maintenance budget is soaring. Long delays in the delivery of new CalMac ferries pile extra pressure on the operator, as island communities vent their anger at disrupted services. Chief executive Robbie Drummond says the company is having...
BBC
South Yorkshire Police to sell horse who has not excelled at the job
South Yorkshire Police are looking for a new home for a police horse who is "not excelling" at his job. Tommy, a seven-year-old Irish gelding, who is also known as Tommy Tankersley, has been with the force for four years. He has carried out regular patrols and is safe in...
BBC
Glass bottles excluded from deposit return plans
The government's latest plans for a deposit return scheme for drinks containers have been criticised for excluding glass bottles. The scheme due to be introduced in 2025 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will cover plastic bottles and cans. According to the proposals supermarkets will host "reverse vending machines" where...
Farmer ferries nurses to patients due to icy roads
A farmer in Wales has been using his tractor to help nurses travel along icy roads.Freezing weather conditions have meant that roads in Wales have become harder to navigate.Gareth Wyn Jones, a farmer and TV presenter based in Wales, helped two nurses reach an elderly patient’s home using his tractor to drive them there.Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, he said that the roads were "treacherous" at Llanfairfechan, Conwy county.Freezing but beautiful. pic.twitter.com/6d88BI8LJs— Gareth Wyn Jones (@1GarethWynJones) January 18, 2023"It’s quite treacherous on the roads to be honest," he told the radio station."We had a few incidents yesterday and last...
BBC
Dorchester school bus carrying children skids into ditch
A school bus carrying two pupils has skidded on ice and crashed into a ditch in Dorset. It happened between Sydling St Nicholas and Grimstone, near Dorchester, at about 08:00 GMT. The D2 bus, which takes children from the villages to Dorchester Middle School and Thomas Hardye School, is operated...
Comments / 0