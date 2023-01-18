Read full article on original website
Related
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
notabully.org
Why is My Dog Suddenly Pooping in the House? (Answered By Trainer)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Potty training is arguably one of the most difficult things to teach a puppy, and it can sometimes be a long and frustrating process. When your puppy is finally fully house-trained, you feel a sense of relief!
petpress.net
Explained: Why Do Dogs Get Separation Anxiety
Separation anxiety in dogs is an issue that many pet owners are familiar with. But why do dogs get separation anxiety in the first place?. As a dog parent, it is important to understand what separation anxiety is and how to identify it in your canine companion. Petpress answers the...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
pupvine.com
Can Dogs Have Down Syndrome? All On Dog Health And Care
Surely at some point in your life you have encountered a certain health problem with your dog, or at least you have seen a dog that is sick, injured, or less mobile. But, have you ever thought about whether dogs can have a mental disorder, such as autism? Or, have you ever wondered: Can dogs have Down syndrome?
Comments / 0