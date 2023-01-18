Read full article on original website
Perry wrestling jumps in spotlight, girls hoops’ Baldwin eyes record
Perry turned into a tourist attraction this weekend, bringing in dozens of buses for not one but two wrestling tournaments to cap off the week. (Note: Events covered Jan 9-15.) Girls Basketball (4-9) Fortunes continue to reverse for the Jayettes as they continued alternating wins and losses after starting the...
Local Sports: SMCC defense dominates; Rams control second half
St. Mary Catholic Central’s defense suffocated New Boston Huron in a Huron League girls basketball game Thursday night, winning 45-24. The Kestrels held their guests to 8 points or fewer in three of the four quarters and limited Lila Clements, the Monroe County Region’s leading scorer, to just 4 points. She came in...
