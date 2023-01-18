Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
WKRCA Announces Inaugural ‘Leadership West Kentucky’ Class
Paducah Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson has announced this week the first-ever class of “Leadership West Kentucky” — which will serve as a new regional leadership development program, one sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Thirty participants from 14...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Clerks Office Reviewing Nickel Tax Signatures
Now in the hands of local officials, County Clerk Carmen Finley and her staff are well underway counting and verifying the 1,000-plus signatures of the petition from the “Citizens Right To Vote On Tax Increase” directed at the proposed Trigg Schools nickel efforts. It’s a tedious process —...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints business owner to Murray State Board of Regents
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Murray, Kentucky man to the Murray State University Board of Regents. Brandon Edmiston is the owner of Edmiston Holdings LLC. He will replace Sam Aguiar, who was sworn in at a Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 3, 2021, but was not confirmed by the Kentucky Senate.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County Drops the Hammer on Trigg 80-38
Playing without its leading scorer and rebounder, Trigg County was playing toe to toe with Lyon County midway through the opening quarter of their district game in Eddyville Friday. Then the Lyons did what the Lyons do – their pressure defense took over and put 22 straight points on the...
wkdzradio.com
Thorpe, Trigg School Board Observing Next Steps On Nickel Tax
Officials with the Trigg County Public Schools are adhering to a “wait-and-see” approach, following the delivery of a letter from County Clerk Carmen Finley — notifying the district of a local option petition, seeking a vote for the recallable nickel tax. Superintendent Bill Thorpe said nary an...
whvoradio.com
Hoptown This Morning with Eddie Owen and Kim Allen – Weekdays 6am-9am
Eddie Owen is a Hopkinsville native and started on the radio exactly one week after graduating high school. He attended UK where he majored in broadcasting. Now after 40+ years of radio and television experience, he is the co-host of Hoptown This Morning on 96.5FM and 1480AM with Ann Petrie and also holds down 9 AM – Noon on WKDZ.
wkdzradio.com
Matt Gossett, 41, of Cloverdale, Indiana
Funeral services for 41 year-old Matt Gossett of Cloverdale, Ind. and formerly of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, January 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in the Judges Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of...
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
wkdzradio.com
HCC To Host Two Spring START2FINISH Events To Help Current And Future Students Navigate College
Hopkinsville Community College will host two free spring semester START2FINISH events next month that are designed to help current students stay on track to graduation and to assist transfer and returning students with finding their paths at HCC. The events will be held on Thursday, February 9, on the college’s...
wkdzradio.com
Committee Hears Overall Crime And Collisions Increased In 2022
Before any action was taken at Thursday night’s Hopkinsville Committee of the Whole meeting, members were presented with the Hopkinsville Police Department’s Crime and Collision Report which showed a slight increase in 2022 from the previous year. Police Chief Clayton Sumner said the 4th quarter report, which is...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools dealing with major bus driver shortage
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A nationwide bus driver shortage is hitting close to home across the Tri-State. In Hopkins County, a shortage of 20 drivers has brought challenges for school officials and bus drivers alike. “You know people think it’s all about money, it’s not about money,” said Dolores...
wpsdlocal6.com
Customers complain about local trash service after garbage not picked up for more than two weeks in McCracken County
PADUCAH — Customers are complaining that American Trash Service has not picked up trash for more than two weeks in McCracken County. The company serves customers in McCracken and Graves counties. American Trash Service says it is experiencing issues that will be resolved once the company receives a permit...
wkdzradio.com
Gun Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A gun was reported stolen out of a vehicle on Pine Hill Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Ruger handgun was taken out of the vehicle sometime between January 15th and January 16th. The gun is valued at $400 and no arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000
A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
whopam.com
Former Trigg County teacher gets pre-trial diversion for inappropriate relationship
The former Trigg County High School teacher who had an inappropriate relationship with a minor student will avoid jail time and could have her charges completely expunged. Forty-year old Ashley Wells of Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in November to one count of unlawful transaction with a minor in the second-degree, amended down from sexual abuse in the first-degree.
wkdzradio.com
James “Jim” Smith, 68 of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 68-year-old James “Jim” William Smith, of Hopkinsville, will be Monday, January 23 at 1pm at New Work Fellowship. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Gayle Dooley, 56 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 56-year-old Gayle Cheree Dooley, of Hopkinsville will be Monday, January 23 at 11 am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
wkdzradio.com
HWEA Issues Boil Water Advisory for Poole Mill Road
The Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority has issued a boil water advisory on Poole Mill Road from 176 to 2815 due to a broken water main. Customers are asked to boil water for two minutes before consumption.
1 killed, 3 hurt after explosion at Kentucky facility
One person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a chemical coating facility in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
wkdzradio.com
School Board Asks To Bring Local Facilities Committee Back Together
The Christian County School System may be reconvening the Local Facilities Planning Committee. The Board of Education voted Thursday night to ask the Kentucky Department of Education for approval to call the four year board back together. Assistant Superintendent Josh Hunt says there are only certain things the Committee can...
Comments / 0