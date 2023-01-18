Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Raising Cane's eyes new restaurant in Oakland
A popular fast-food chain specializing in chicken fingers could be coming to Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is looking to open a restaurant at Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street in a building that formerly housed the restaurant and bar Thirsty Scholar, according to plans presented to Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission by Columbus, Ohio-based Olio Development.
pghcitypaper.com
Tequila-lime steak tacos, award-winning cheese, and more Pittsburgh food news
124 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. loreleipgh.com. Fans of barleywine will want to check out the latest event from Lorelei and East End Brewing. On Sat., Jan. 21 at 2 p.m., patrons can enjoy small pours of six barleywines available on tap at Lorelei. Included are the OEC Esgaroth, J.W. Lees 2020 Harvest Ale, and Alvinne Cuvee D’Erpigny. Admission is free.
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Stepping Through History: Pittsburghers Reflect on City Steps
Steps and steam hammers. Steps and polio. The Titanic. Porky Chedwick, and the World Series. These are a few associations Pittsburghers made when recalling their memories for my article, “Stepping through History on Pittsburgh’s Public Stairways” in the Fall 2022 issue of Western Pennsylvania History Magazine. All...
YinzerCon coming to Pittsburgh this spring
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are conventions dedicated to comic book characters, cars, and an even reptiles, so why not one that celebrates all things Pittsburgh?That's the idea one local man had and he's bringing it to life this spring.The whole thing is shaping up to be a really good time and the founder of the event says there's enough material to have a convention dedicated to Pittsburgh, which speaks to the city's richness and nostalgia.Don Spagnolo owns Remixed by Steel City Galleries, a collectible shop in Belle Vernon.The shop focuses on buying, selling, and trading prized possessions, from items like...
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
duqsm.com
Local metal band hosts sold-out album release show
On Jan. 14, metalheads from near and far gathered at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls in Millvale for Fall of Babylon’s album release show. The Pittsburgh-based metal band consists of vocalist Logan Cussen, guitarist Tad Logero and bassist Evan Weston. Live drummer Mike Rush also returned for his first set back playing with the band.
kidsburgh.org
From an ice festival to a hike with park rangers, check out these 10 events happening around the Pittsburgh region this weekend
Photo above by Aaron Burden used by permission via Unsplash. This short school week leads into a weekend full of great low-cost family activities. Check out some of the fun events happening around the Pittsburgh region this weekend, including several local hikes and theater events. It’s never a dull weekend...
Ode to a Pittsburgh winter
that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
1 dead, 18-year-old in custody after shooting in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One man is dead and an 18-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Investigators were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Yes, You Can Still Snag a Home in Lawrenceville for a Decent Price
Broadway lovers worldwide will forever connect 42nd Street to the musical of the same name as it follows tap-dancing ingenue Peggy Sawyer to stardom. It also happens to be an intersection off of the heart of Broadway in New York City, where a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo will list for close to a million dollars.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Courier special report: Homicides against Black women and girls are on the rise
TEMANI LEWIS AND HER DAUGHTER, KAARI THOMPSON, WERE KILLED IN DEC. 2022. TARAE WASHINGTON WAS KILLED IN JANUARY 2023. JASMINE GUEST WAS KILLED IN 2021. 43 Black women and girls have been killed in Allegheny County since 2020. by Rob Taylor Jr., Courier Staff Writer. In the past three years,...
Local lawyer interrupts traffic stop to defend stranger in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh lawyer claims "everything changed" when she showed up at a traffic stop in Homewood. Pictures and video of the stop made the rounds on social media, with everyone asking, "Why did police pull that man over?" and "What are police searching for?"KDKA's Meghan Schiller found the man pulled over by police and asked him."I turned my turn signal on, made the left and he turned his lights on and told me the reason why he stopped me is that I didn't turn my turn signal on," said T'raune West, Homewood resident.Pittsburgh Police pulled over...
wtae.com
Flames seen shooting out of Pittsburgh home
Flames were seen shooting from the front door of a home in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to Montclair Street around 7:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Abandoned structure, once popular Beaver County speakeasy, left to burn itself out in fire
Fire crews are letting an abandoned building that caught fire overnight burn itself out. The structure, off Route 65 in Rochester, Beaver County, was once a popular speakeasy. Rochester Fire Chief Mike Mamone told Channel 11 access to the building, which has been abandoned for years, is very poor. He said the building was fully involved when crews got there, so they are keeping an eye on it as they let it burn. There’s no danger or hazards in the area, he said, and no injuries.
‘There were angels watching me’: Woman recounts McKnight Road shooting
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, Samantha Bolen was on McKnight Road, on her way home from work, when she encountered a gunman, shooting in her direction and at several cars passing by. She said she’s still traumatized by the event but extremely grateful...
pittsburghmagazine.com
5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses
Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
Bus riding bank robber admits holding up 3 Pittsburgh banks
A former Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of bank robbery Tuesday. The incidents took place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 8, 2022. Calvin Leavy, 68, of Pride Street in the Hill District, admitted attempting to rob the First National Bank at 3721 Forbes Ave. in Oakland on Jan. 31, 2022. Leavy approached a bank employee and demanded money. However, he left the bank empty handed.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Possibility
Imagine the Possibility of bringing this adorable bun home! Possibility was part of our New Year’s Rescue where a group of adoptable animals was transferred in from partner organizations for a second chance and fresh start in the new year. Now, this sweet girl is ready to find her new family. She loves receiving pets and playing with toys, so she is looking for someone who is ready to give her all of the love and attention she deserves!
