MLive.com
Red Wings acquire Jasper Weatherby from Sharks in swap of AHL centers
The Detroit Red Wings acquired Jasper Weatherby Wednesday from the San Jose Sharks in a swap of AHL centers. Weatherby, 24, has spent the entire season with the AHL San Jose Barracuda (three goals and three assists in 39 games). The move helps alleviate the logjam of veterans with the...
Hasek assists Sabres in honoring Ryan Miller
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller grew up idolizing goalie Dominik Hasek, and upon signing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, fantasized of one day having his name and number hang from the arena rafters. Not only did Miller’s dream become reality on Thursday night, he was wowed by having Hasek appear by video from […]
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He would also pick up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the second period. Ever since returning from a torn ACL, Wilson notched his first multi-point game and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward core and second power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Rally to Beat Flyers for 5th Win in 6 Games
10 observations: Hawks beat Flyers for 5th win in 6 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. The Blackhawks won in Philadelphia for the first time since...
FOX Sports
Red Wings and Flyers hit the ice in Eastern Conference action
Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference action. Detroit is 18-17-8 overall and 11-9-3 in home games. The Red Wings are 18-6-5 in games they score...
FOX Sports
Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
FOX Sports
Cozens scores in overtime as Sabres beat Islanders 3-2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops. Cozens beat Islanders goalie Ilya...
FOX Sports
Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Expected to be in net Thursday
Hill is expected to start at home against Detroit on Thursday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic. Hill stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 4-2 win against Florida in his last start Jan. 12. He's 10-3-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .907 save percentage in 16 contests this season. The Red Wings have lost their last three games, bringing their record down to 18-17-8.
CBS Sports
Rays' Trevor Kelley: Joins Tampa Bay on NRI deal
MLive.com
Red Wings’ backup goaltending situation far from resolved
When the Detroit Red Wings waived Alex Nedeljkovic on Sunday and assigned him to the Grand Rapids Griffins the following day after he cleared, it did not settle their backup goaltending situation. It was only a temporary solution for a crowded roster. The Red Wings might not have seen the...
Washington Capitals at Arizona Coyotes odds, picks and predictions
The Washington Capitals (24-17-6) travel to meet the Arizona Coyotes (14-25-5) Thursday at Mullett Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Capitals vs. Coyotes odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Capitals have been in a...
Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1
Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1.
FOX Sports
Avalanche play the Canucks after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (22-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver has an 8-11-1 record at home and an...
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
