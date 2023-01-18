Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
MLive.com
Red Wings acquire Jasper Weatherby from Sharks in swap of AHL centers
The Detroit Red Wings acquired Jasper Weatherby Wednesday from the San Jose Sharks in a swap of AHL centers. Weatherby, 24, has spent the entire season with the AHL San Jose Barracuda (three goals and three assists in 39 games). The move helps alleviate the logjam of veterans with the...
Player to Watch David Perron- The Red Wings will lean on Perron tonight against his former team
The Detroit Red Wings are finishing their west coast trip tonight by taking on the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights with a 10:00 PM puck drop. This is the Wings’ second and final matchup against Vegas this season. The Red Wings dropped the first game against Vegas 4-1 in Detroit. The Wings’ record against the Golden Knights dating back to last season is 1-2-0, and they are outscored 11-8 in those three games.
Hasek assists Sabres in honoring Ryan Miller
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller grew up idolizing goalie Dominik Hasek, and upon signing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, fantasized of one day having his name and number hang from the arena rafters. Not only did Miller’s dream become reality on Thursday night, he was wowed by having Hasek appear by video from […]
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He would also pick up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the second period. Ever since returning from a torn ACL, Wilson notched his first multi-point game and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward core and second power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
FOX Sports
Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
FOX Sports
Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of...
CBS Sports
Gonzaga's 76-game home winning streak snapped in shocking upset by Loyola-Marymount
The biggest shocker of the week — if not longer — in college basketball transpired in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night when Loyola Marymount upset No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67 at The Kennel. An upset of this magnitude means streaks and droughts galore got detonated in Spokane, Washington.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sidelined again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) remains out for Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram still hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 25, and there doesn't look to be a clear timetable for his return at this juncture. The 25-year-old star's status should be monitored ahead of each game, but there hasn't been any news on him returning to practice yet. Until that happens, Ingram will seemingly remain on the sidelines.
Yardbarker
Stats, standings, and predictions for a Rathbone-less Abbotsford Canucks home swing against the Calgary Wranglers
For the second time in two years, Jack Rathbone ended up on the receiving end of a brutal collision behind Abbotsford’s goal line, resulting in a stoppage in play and the need to be stretchered off the ice. Bad luck doesn’t even come close to describing Rathbone’s tenure as...
FOX Sports
Cozens scores in overtime as Sabres beat Islanders 3-2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops. Cozens beat Islanders goalie Ilya...
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain
Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Questionable for Thursday
Bergeron (face) will have the final say regarding if he plays Thursday versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Bergeron took a David Pastrnak shot off the face in Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, but he was able to finish the contest. With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, Bergeron may ultimately be a game-time decision, though it seems like he's probably closer to playing than sitting out based on his return to Wednesday's game.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ backup goaltending situation far from resolved
When the Detroit Red Wings waived Alex Nedeljkovic on Sunday and assigned him to the Grand Rapids Griffins the following day after he cleared, it did not settle their backup goaltending situation. It was only a temporary solution for a crowded roster. The Red Wings might not have seen the...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Expected to be in net Thursday
Hill is expected to start at home against Detroit on Thursday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic. Hill stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 4-2 win against Florida in his last start Jan. 12. He's 10-3-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .907 save percentage in 16 contests this season. The Red Wings have lost their last three games, bringing their record down to 18-17-8.
Comments / 0