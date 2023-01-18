Read full article on original website
Hurricanes defense key to 5-2 win over Wild, but Canes’ Max Pacioretty injured again
What was otherwise a triumphant night for Carolina turned sour late when Pacioretty crumbled to the ice with a non-contact injury and had to be helped off the ice.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He would also pick up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the second period. Ever since returning from a torn ACL, Wilson notched his first multi-point game and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward core and second power-play unit.
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
FOX Sports
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
Blackhawks Win Regular-Season Game in Philadelphia for 1st Time Since 1996
Hawks win regular-season game in Philly for 1st time since 1996 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time since Nov. 9, 1996, the Blackhawks won a regular-season game in Philadelphia after beating the Flyers 4-1 at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. The Blackhawks had previously gone 0-16-1...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Trade talks are quiet in Chicago. Meetings with Kane and Toews in the next two-three weeks. Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on the weekend that things have been “pretty quiet” on the trade front.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-19-4) VS SABRES (21-19-3) 7:30 PM ET | KEYBANK CENTER. The New York Islanders travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Thursday night at 7:30, in the second half of a back-to-back set. It's the first of three meetings this year. The Islanders are coming...
FOX Sports
Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of...
NHL
Devils Hold Practice in Seattle | NOTEBOOK
SEATTLE, WA - The Devils practiced at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in preparation for tomorrow's game against the Kraken. The game wraps up a five-game road trip in which the Devils have won the first four games. Practice Details:. The Devils used the following workflow at practice:. Palat -...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 1/19/2023
The Minnesota Wild will put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight against the second-best team in the NHL: the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams after the Wild managed a thrilling overtime win against them on Nov. 19, during Alex Goligoski’s 1000th NHL game celebration.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets bring losing streak into game against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (14-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end a three-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks. Columbus is 10-15-1 in home games and 13-30-2 overall. The Blue Jackets...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jesse Winker: No limitations in camp
Winker (neck, knee) has been working out at the Brewers' spring training complex in Arizona and will not face any restrictions at the start of spring training. Winker is coming back from a minor knee surgery and also an operation on his neck in which he had a herniated disc replaced. The neck injury in particular seemed debilitating, as Winker sunk to a .688 OPS in 2022, but it sounds like he'll head into 2023 with a clean bill of health. The 29-year-old also had a major ballpark upgrade when he was traded from Seattle to Milwaukee over the offseason, giving him a good shot to bounce back this year.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Takes over down the stretch
Murray chipped in 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over the Timberwolves. Murray was the focal point of a rally to bring the Nuggets back into the game, and his running floater with less than a minute to go sealed the deal. When Murray and Nikola Jokic are dialed in as they were in the victory, they're one of the most dangerous guard-center duos in the league.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Expected to be in net Thursday
Hill is expected to start at home against Detroit on Thursday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic. Hill stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 4-2 win against Florida in his last start Jan. 12. He's 10-3-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .907 save percentage in 16 contests this season. The Red Wings have lost their last three games, bringing their record down to 18-17-8.
CBS Sports
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round
Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1
Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night.Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 stops to improve to 17-11-3."It feels really good," said Georgiev, who made his first start in four games. "I got a little break from playing time, a little refresh for the mind. I would say the guys did such a good job."Tyler Toffoli scored...
FOX Sports
Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
