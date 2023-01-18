ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Radio

Macao jails Suncity founder 18 years over illegal gambling

MACAO — (AP) — The founder of Macao’s once-biggest casino junket organizer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in jail after being convicted of operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organization and numerous other charges. Alvin Chau, former chairman of Suncity Group, was arrested in Macao...
CRESSON, PA
Reuters

Macau court sentences junket mogul to 18 years in jail

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A Macau court sentenced a top gambling boss to 18 years in prison after he was found guilty of 162 charges, including enabling and operating illegal gaming, public broadcaster TDM reported on Wednesday.
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
The Independent

Covid: WHO says passengers on long-haul flights should return to wearing masks as XBB variant spreads

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that countries should advise passengers to wear masks on long-haul flights.Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, said Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe.“This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread Covid-19 transmission,” she added.Countries also need to “look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing” and implement travel measures “in a non-discriminatory manner”.The recommendation comes as the new Omicron XBB1.5 subvariant of Covid has spread rapidly in the US and China has seen an...
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
The Independent

New passport fees for all applications from next month

The cost of applying for a new British passport will rise next month.The Government said it will introduce new passport fees for all applications on February 2, which will affect those newly applying or renewing their passport.The fee for a standard online application made from within the UK will rise from £75.50 to £82.50 for adults and £49 to £53.50 for children.Postal applications will increase from £85 to £93 for adults and £58.50 to £64 for children.The increase will also help enable the Government to continue improving its servicesGovernmentThe Government’s web page announcing the proposals says: “The new fees will...
msn.com

Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth

(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
New York Post

Vietnam’s President Phuc quits, blamed for ministers’ ‘violations’

HANOI – Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned after the ruling Communist Party blamed him for “violations and wrongdoing” by officials under his control while prime minister, the government said on Tuesday. Phuc, 68, who was premier from 2016-2021, has held the largely ceremonial position of president for less than two years and is the highest-ranking official targeted by the party’s sweeping corruption crackdown. Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by four “pillars”: the powerful party’s secretary, the president, the prime minister and the chair of the legislature. “Fully being aware of his responsibilities before the party and people,...
Sikara

Corona threat in the world: 60 thousand deaths in 35 days in China, 64% of the population infected

With the increase in corona cases in China, the threat of a new wave has also started looming in countries like India, Japan and America. Meanwhile, China has released the official figure of deaths from Corona for the first time after removing the zero Covid policy. According to China's Health Ministry, 60 thousand people died from December 8 to January 12. Most of the people who died were above 65 years of age . Here, according to research by Peking University of China, 64% of the country's population i.e. 90 million people have been infected as of January 11. The report also said that 91% of the population of Gansu Province, 89% of the population of Henan Province, 84% of the population of Yunnan and 80% of the population of Qinghai Province are infected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy