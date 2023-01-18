ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
BlueDevilCountry

Mark Williams simplifies big Hornets decision

Charlotte Hornets rookie Mark Williams began the 2022-23 season gaining confidence as a pro, putting up big numbers in the G League. Then the 7-foot-1, 240-pounder, who went No. 15 overall at the NBA Draft following consistent growth across two Duke basketball campaigns, replaced Nick Richards as ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday

Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
PORTLAND, OR
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Yardbarker

Watch: Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Makes LeBron James Feel ‘Extremely Old’ By Saying He Played Against His Father In First Career Game

When a player like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played for 20 years in the NBA, they will have experienced just about everything there is on an NBA court. But even LeBron was taken aback when Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s draft, told him that he played against his father in his first career NBA game against the Sacramento Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportingalert.com

How to follow Grizzlies vs Cavaliers tonight?

MEMPHIS (Jan. 18) — The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at FedExForum. Led by one of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant, the Grizzlies hold a record of 30-13 and are 19-3 at home.
MEMPHIS, TN
sportingalert.com

[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets

LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) active on Tuesday night

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Payton II will be available in a bench role after he was designated as probable on Tuesday. In 19.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton II to score 17.9 FanDuel points. Payton II's...
PORTLAND, OR
Complex

NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents

A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
thunderboltradio.com

Grizzlies Ja Morant Compensates Young Fan Who Had Basketball Stolen

Former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant is credited with comforting a young fan at a home game for the Memphis Grizzlies. When attending a recent game, 11 year old Ellie Hughes had a basketball filled with autographs of Grizzlies players, when it was taken from her. Reports said a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Nic Claxton Thinks The Brooklyn Nets Had A 'Toxic Environment' Last Season

Ever since the arrival of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets fans have been waiting for the duo to carry the team to the NBA Finals and win a title. But every year, the Nets' season tends to get ruined for various reasons. Be it injuries or internal conflict between the players and the coach.

