msn.com
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Former Celtics coach Chris Ford dies at 74
Former Boston Celtics head coach Chris Ford died Tuesday at age 74. After seven seasons and two NBA championships as
Memphis basketball not among top three schools for Bronny James | Report
Bronny James has narrowed down his top three college choices but the senior guard and son of Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James reportedly doesn't have Memphis in the mix. According to the Los Angeles Times, James has decided on Ohio State, USC and Oregon for his top three schools....
Mark Williams simplifies big Hornets decision
Charlotte Hornets rookie Mark Williams began the 2022-23 season gaining confidence as a pro, putting up big numbers in the G League. Then the 7-foot-1, 240-pounder, who went No. 15 overall at the NBA Draft following consistent growth across two Duke basketball campaigns, replaced Nick Richards as ...
"I was wondering if the Mailman came around when I was out of town" - Gary Payton on his son’s Garry Payton II’s athleticism
It was a long road for GPII to get to where he is today as it took multiple rejections for him to finally find a home with the Warriors and win a championship
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Makes LeBron James Feel ‘Extremely Old’ By Saying He Played Against His Father In First Career Game
When a player like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played for 20 years in the NBA, they will have experienced just about everything there is on an NBA court. But even LeBron was taken aback when Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s draft, told him that he played against his father in his first career NBA game against the Sacramento Kings.
sportingalert.com
How to follow Grizzlies vs Cavaliers tonight?
MEMPHIS (Jan. 18) — The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at FedExForum. Led by one of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant, the Grizzlies hold a record of 30-13 and are 19-3 at home.
sportingalert.com
[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets
LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
numberfire.com
Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) active on Tuesday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Payton II will be available in a bench role after he was designated as probable on Tuesday. In 19.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton II to score 17.9 FanDuel points. Payton II's...
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
thunderboltradio.com
Grizzlies Ja Morant Compensates Young Fan Who Had Basketball Stolen
Former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant is credited with comforting a young fan at a home game for the Memphis Grizzlies. When attending a recent game, 11 year old Ellie Hughes had a basketball filled with autographs of Grizzlies players, when it was taken from her. Reports said a...
Carton & Roberts: Are Eagles overrated thanks to softer schedule?
Carton and Roberts discuss whether the Eagles are overrated due to their softer regular season schedule after a caller declared them to be frauds.
Yardbarker
Nic Claxton Thinks The Brooklyn Nets Had A 'Toxic Environment' Last Season
Ever since the arrival of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets fans have been waiting for the duo to carry the team to the NBA Finals and win a title. But every year, the Nets' season tends to get ruined for various reasons. Be it injuries or internal conflict between the players and the coach.
Pelicans Being Patient With Kira Lewis Jr.
The New Orleans Pelicans are being patient as they work Kira Lewis Jr. back into the fold.
