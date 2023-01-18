ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Saturday’s Scores

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 70, Milwaukee Riverside University 42. Racine St. Catherine’s 67, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55. University School of Milwaukee 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 47. ___. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Thursday’s Scores

Kenosha Indian Trail 73, Kenosha Christian Life 28. Milw. Washington 63, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 44. Milwaukee North 19, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 16. Watertown Maranatha Baptist 34, Waukesha Christian 14. Waunakee 67, Fort Atkinson 45. Whitewater 52, Big Foot 28. POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=. Ashland vs. Hayward, ppd. Augusta vs. Independence, ppd.
Friday’s Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater

Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
Regents pick Green Bay official as Whitewater chancellor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders have picked a UW-Green Bay official to serve as the next chancellor at UW-Whitewater. The Board of Regents announced Thursday that UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs Corey King will take over at UW-Whitewater on March 1. He will make $265,000 as chancellor. UW-Whitewater has seen a string of leaders come and go since 2018, when Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned after her husband was banned from campus amid sexual harassment allegations.
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police

OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'

MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county

Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
6 hurt in Belgium I-43 crash

BELGIUM, Wis. - Six people were taken to the hospital from the scene of a crash in Belgium in Ozaukee County Thursday night, Jan. 19. It happened on I-43 northbound, just north of the Belgium exit around 5 p.m. It involved a van and semi. The victims suffered injuries that...
Demolition crew uncovers time capsule in Downtown Kenosha

Work on the future of Downtown Kenosha uncovered a surprising piece of its past this week. While working on the demolition of the old Civic Center, site at 812 56th St., members of the Macemon & Sons Inc. of Racine demolition team found something odd in one of the walls.
Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
CD Warehouse in Kenosha closing at end of January

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for some music lovers in Southeastern Wisconsin. One of the only stores where customers can still buy, sell and trade CDs in Kenosha is closing at the end of the month. Candy Eisenhauer, a long-time musician, is preparing to...
1-21-23 fdl school district offers counseling following fatal crash

In response to the tragic accident Saturday morning involving students, counselors from Fond du Lac High School will be available from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday as well as Sunday, January 22, at Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Drive, to provide support to students from all three high schools impacted by this accident. Students can enter the building through the main entrance in the front of the school. Students will be able to gather in the library and talk with friends, school counselors, and clergy.
FOND DU LAC, WI

