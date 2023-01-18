Prosecutor: Red Bank Man Arrested Again & Charged with Several More ‘Upskirting’ Incidents

TOMS RIVER – An SUV sits in the lobby of a local TD Bank after crashing through the front of the building. The incident happened around 1 p.m. today at the TD Bank located on Route 9 next to the Tri-City Plaza. Despite the thousands of broken glass pieces and the external damage to the building, witnesses say there were no injuries. Witnesses also said the driver allegedly lost control and crashed through the front.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO