Prosecutor: Red Bank Man Arrested Again & Charged with Several More ‘Upskirting’ Incidents

Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets
A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
Officials: 4 people facing charges related to alligator found in Neptune
The Monmouth County SPCA says East Orange resident Savion Mendez initially purchased the young alligator at a reptile expo in Pennsylvania and brought it back to New Jersey.
Jackson police chief makes two promotions; welcomes new officers
JACKSON — Two veteran police officers were promoted and five recruits joined the Jackson Police Department as full-time officers during a ceremony conducted at the Township Council’s Jan. 17 meeting in the municipal building. Police Chief Matthew Kunz thanked the members of the governing body and the administration...
Car Crashes Into Ocean County Bank
TOMS RIVER – An SUV sits in the lobby of a local TD Bank after crashing through the front of the building. The incident happened around 1 p.m. today at the TD Bank located on Route 9 next to the Tri-City Plaza. Despite the thousands of broken glass pieces and the external damage to the building, witnesses say there were no injuries. Witnesses also said the driver allegedly lost control and crashed through the front.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Son Beat His 75-year-old Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he beat his mother with a landscaping rock, critically injuring her. The incident happened Monday at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton. At the scene, officers with the Evesham Township Police Department located an unconscious 75-year-old woman...
Monmouth County town files lawsuit against New Jersey for vehicle thefts
MIDDLETOWN — Frustrated by the continuing epidemic of automobile thefts in New Jersey, and what they consider to be little action to stop it, officials in Monmouth County are getting a little more serious in their attempt to get the attention of state leaders. Outside the municipal police department...
thecoaster.net
Ocean Township Police Make 4 Catalytic Converter Arrests
Four Camden residents were arrested and charged in December in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Ocean Township. Police said on Dec. 14 at approximately 12:34 a.m. officers were dispatched to Kneeley Boulevard for a report of a possible theft of catalytic converters. Upon their arrival, Officers Michael Abbott and Brett Blank observed a vehicle parked in the lot with a female inside, whom they identified as Mariah L. Woodsruiz, 27. While they were speaking with Woodsruiz, police could hear people running through the wooded area surrounding the parking lot.
Father facing charges after baby ingested heroin ordered to remain jailed
Alexander Green and his partner are facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Howell Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Shooting at Vehicle
A Howell Township resident has been arrested and charged in connection with firing a handgun outside his girlfriend’s home early Sunday morning, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Monday. The incident was exclusively reported by TLS yesterday. Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell Township, was arrested and charged...
Large Vandalism Act Prompts Cash Reward By Crime Stoppers
Middlesex County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about criminal mischief on a construction site on Cheesequake Road. A large-scale act of vandalism occurred on Thursday, Jan. 6, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to Sayreville police. The incident location was the Ashland...
CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP
A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
Three veteran Princeton police officers move up the ranks
Three veteran Princeton police officers have been promoted to higher ranks. Detective Sgt. Thomas Lagomarsino was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Cpl. Don Mathews was promoted to sergeant. Detective Eric Dawson was promoted to corporal. Lagomarsino joined the Princeton Police Department in 2006. He served as a patrolman...
NJ authorities seeking owner who abandoned young alligator
EATONTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) – Talk about being cold-blooded. Monmouth County SPCA Humane Police are on the hunt for whoever abandoned a young alligator in an airtight container in a neighborhood. “They took the easy way out and dumped it and figured they’d get away with it,” said Monmouth SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Chief Michael Goldfarb. […]
Monroe police warn residents of new phone scam seeking credit card information
Monroe Township police are warning residents of a new phone scam affecting the community that seeks to gather credit card information from individuals. The police department alerted Monroe residents of the new phone scam on Jan. 12 through a Facebook post. The scam involves individuals who claim they are representatives...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Area Man Arrested, Charged with Attempted Murder & Weapons Charges in Connection with Shots Fired Incident
An area man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in which he allegedly fired a handgun outside his girlfriend’s home early Sunday morning, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Monday. Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell Township, was arrested and charged with one count...
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
RED BANK: CAR FIRE DOUSED NEAR SCHOOL
Red Bank volunteer firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire that occurred near St. James School shortly before the start of classes Wednesday morning. The driver, working for Uber, told redbankgreen he was about to pick up a customer when his Honda sedan caught fire on Peters Place, just a few hundred feet west of the school.
Ocean County Resident Recognized For Winning Pageant Title
BRICK – An 18-year-old Brick Township resident was recently recognized by the Mayor and Council after being named International United Miss New Jersey Teen. Lauren Zycband, who has lived in Brick Township her entire life, recently received the title back in September and will now move on to compete at Internationals in Orlando, Florida, this summer.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
In Memoriam: Red Bank Resident Lou Maresca, 96
“When through one man a little more love and goodness, a little more light and truth comes into the world then that life has had great meaning.” ~ A close friend of Lou’s, Fr. Charles Hudson, at his 60th birthday. Red Bank resident Louis J. Maresca passed away...
Some votes were counted twice in 4 NJ towns — and one race's result may change
A voting tabulation error caused votes to be counted in four Monmouth County, New Jersey towns, according to the company responsible for the tabulation software. Election Systems and Software provides voting systems to about a third of the state, but says only six districts in Monmouth County towns were affected. [ more › ]
