Red Bank, NJ

Prosecutor: Red Bank Man Arrested Again & Charged with Several More ‘Upskirting’ Incidents

By Elaine Van Develde
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
 2 days ago
Related
Cat Country 107.3

Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets

A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
RED BANK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Crashes Into Ocean County Bank

TOMS RIVER – An SUV sits in the lobby of a local TD Bank after crashing through the front of the building. The incident happened around 1 p.m. today at the TD Bank located on Route 9 next to the Tri-City Plaza. Despite the thousands of broken glass pieces and the external damage to the building, witnesses say there were no injuries. Witnesses also said the driver allegedly lost control and crashed through the front.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thecoaster.net

Ocean Township Police Make 4 Catalytic Converter Arrests

Four Camden residents were arrested and charged in December in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Ocean Township. Police said on Dec. 14 at approximately 12:34 a.m. officers were dispatched to Kneeley Boulevard for a report of a possible theft of catalytic converters. Upon their arrival, Officers Michael Abbott and Brett Blank observed a vehicle parked in the lot with a female inside, whom they identified as Mariah L. Woodsruiz, 27. While they were speaking with Woodsruiz, police could hear people running through the wooded area surrounding the parking lot.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Howell Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Shooting at Vehicle

A Howell Township resident has been arrested and charged in connection with firing a handgun outside his girlfriend’s home early Sunday morning, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Monday. The incident was exclusively reported by TLS yesterday. Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell Township, was arrested and charged...
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Large Vandalism Act Prompts Cash Reward By Crime Stoppers

Middlesex County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about criminal mischief on a construction site on Cheesequake Road. A large-scale act of vandalism occurred on Thursday, Jan. 6, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to Sayreville police. The incident location was the Ashland...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP

A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Princeton Packet

Three veteran Princeton police officers move up the ranks

Three veteran Princeton police officers have been promoted to higher ranks. Detective Sgt. Thomas Lagomarsino was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Cpl. Don Mathews was promoted to sergeant. Detective Eric Dawson was promoted to corporal. Lagomarsino joined the Princeton Police Department in 2006. He served as a patrolman...
PRINCETON, NJ
PIX11

NJ authorities seeking owner who abandoned young alligator

EATONTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) – Talk about being cold-blooded. Monmouth County SPCA Humane Police are on the hunt for whoever abandoned a young alligator in an airtight container in a neighborhood. “They took the easy way out and dumped it and figured they’d get away with it,” said Monmouth SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Chief Michael Goldfarb. […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: CAR FIRE DOUSED NEAR SCHOOL

Red Bank volunteer firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire that occurred near St. James School shortly before the start of classes Wednesday morning. The driver, working for Uber, told redbankgreen he was about to pick up a customer when his Honda sedan caught fire on Peters Place, just a few hundred feet west of the school.
RED BANK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Resident Recognized For Winning Pageant Title

BRICK – An 18-year-old Brick Township resident was recently recognized by the Mayor and Council after being named International United Miss New Jersey Teen. Lauren Zycband, who has lived in Brick Township her entire life, recently received the title back in September and will now move on to compete at Internationals in Orlando, Florida, this summer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

In Memoriam: Red Bank Resident Lou Maresca, 96

“When through one man a little more love and goodness, a little more light and truth comes into the world then that life has had great meaning.” ~ A close friend of Lou’s, Fr. Charles Hudson, at his 60th birthday. Red Bank resident Louis J. Maresca passed away...
RED BANK, NJ

