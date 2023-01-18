Read full article on original website
2 dead after 3-car crash involving suspected carjacker in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say a violent chain of events in South Sacramento that left two women dead started as a purse snatching. "The victim was able to actually fight the suspect off and prevented their car from getting stolen," said...
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 women dead in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Two women were killed in a three-vehicle crash in South Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, this all started with a report of an attempted purse snatching around 10:15 a.m. Thursday. They say the victim fought the suspect off, preventing a car theft at French Road and Gerber Road. The suspect proceeded to carjack a Toyota RAV 4, according to authorities. They say he then ran a red light, causing a deadly crash on northbound Florin Perkins Road, just north of Florin Road. Two women were killed in the crash. Inmate workers and a deputy supervisor who were nearby heard the crash and went to investigate. The suspect allegedly tried to carjack another car but the deputy was able to detain the suspect. The suspect was transported to a hospital. It is unknown if he was under the influence at the time of the crash.
Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries
A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
Update to earlier double fatal collision; carjacking suspect arrested
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and the CHP released more information on this morning’s collision that killed two women in South Sacramento. According to authorities, a man tried to carjack a victim but the victim was able to fight him off. The suspect then was successful in stealing another car at knifepoint. The suspect then fled in the car and ran a red light striking a Nissan Leaf with the two women inside. The impact of the collision killed the two women. A Sheriff’s Deputy was nearby and arrived on the scene and witnessed the suspect trying to flee the scene by attempting to carjack another person. The suspect was arrested.
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A woman in her 40s is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding a bike. This happened around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Bayou Way and Power Line Road, next to the Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Vehicle drives off Interstate 80 leaving three with ‘major’ injuries
(KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into the sound wall on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue leaving the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle with “major” injuries Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices The CHP said that a […]
Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery
(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County
MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Police asking for help identifying Gridley prowling suspect
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera prowling early Thursday morning. Officers said a person’s front porch camera caught a suspect on camera prowling in the 900 block of Vermont Street. The suspect was recorded walking onto the front...
Roseville neighborhood safe after suspect detained
(KTXL) – A Roseville preschool was evacuated on Thursday as Roseville Police Officers worked to contact a suspect in a nearby home. The suspect was located in a home on the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and police asked nearby residents in the area to shelter in place. At 2:09 p.m., the police department announced […]
Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Injures Dairy Queen Patrons
Greenback Lane Traffic Accident Shoves SUV Into Building. A traffic accident in Citrus Heights on January 16 caused an SUV to crash into a Dairy Queen, causing injuries to patrons sitting in a booth. The collision occurred along Greenback Lane between Dewey Drive and Hilltree Avenue and was the result of a two-vehicle crash. Three clients were seated at a booth inside the building when the SUV crashed through the restaurant’s wall.
Injury Accident in Front of Grass Valley Fire Station
State Route 49 Accident Near La Barr Meadows Causes Minor Trauma. An injury accident resulting in minor trauma occurred in Grass Valley on January 14. The collision happened along State Route 49 at La Barr Meadows in front of the fire station around 3:53 p.m. All southbound lanes were blocked by the accident, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Elderly Fair Oaks woman dies in head-on collision near Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY — An 83-year-old Fair Oaks woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 49 near Grass Valley on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene. The other driver, 70-year-old Roxanne Fitzsimmons of Grass Valley, was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Deadly stabbing in South Sacramento at board and care facility
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being stabbed in South Sacramento at a board and care facility, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Orange Avenue Friday morning at a board and care home that houses six to eight people, according to sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi. Gandhi told ABC10 that one resident stabbed another.
Nevada County deputies investigate death at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her cell Tuesday morning. According to a news release, 40-year-old Amy Wayne Morris from Truckee, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility around 9:20 a.m.
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
Injured skier airlifted from Donner Peak
(KTXL) — A backcountry skier was rescued from Donner Peak on Wednesday after taking a “long fall”, according to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations. CHP’s H-20 was sent to rescue the injured skier along with a Helicopter Rescue Technicians team from the Truckee-Tahoe Regional Rescue Team. After the skier was hoisted up, […]
Sacramento couple arrested for child endangerment, torture of two-year-old
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A couple has been arrested after endangering the life of a two-year-old child, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. On Oct. 9, the child's mother and her boyfriend brought the two-year-old to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where they received 'lifesaving surgery," the sheriff's office said. Their injuries included internal injuries, several fractures and extensive bruising.
Restaurant fire in South Sacramento spread smoke to nearby exotic bird shop
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Exotic birds were evacuated from a pet store in South Sacramento after smoke from a nearby restaurant fire spread into the business, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Crews responded to a strip mall on Stockton Boulevard and Lemon Hill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for reports...
