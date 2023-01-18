ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

CBS Sacramento

Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 women dead in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Two women were killed in a three-vehicle crash in South Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, this all started with a report of an attempted purse snatching around 10:15 a.m. Thursday. They say the victim fought the suspect off, preventing a car theft at French Road and Gerber Road. The suspect proceeded to carjack a Toyota RAV 4, according to authorities. They say he then ran a red light, causing a deadly crash on northbound Florin Perkins Road, just north of Florin Road. Two women were killed in the crash. Inmate workers and a deputy supervisor who were nearby heard the crash and went to investigate. The suspect allegedly tried to carjack another car but the deputy was able to detain the suspect. The suspect was transported to a hospital. It is unknown if he was under the influence at the time of the crash.   
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries

A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Update to earlier double fatal collision; carjacking suspect arrested

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and the CHP released more information on this morning’s collision that killed two women in South Sacramento. According to authorities, a man tried to carjack a victim but the victim was able to fight him off. The suspect then was successful in stealing another car at knifepoint. The suspect then fled in the car and ran a red light striking a Nissan Leaf with the two women inside. The impact of the collision killed the two women. A Sheriff’s Deputy was nearby and arrived on the scene and witnessed the suspect trying to flee the scene by attempting to carjack another person. The suspect was arrested.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A woman in her 40s is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding a bike. This happened around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Bayou Way and Power Line Road, next to the Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery

(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County

MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police asking for help identifying Gridley prowling suspect

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera prowling early Thursday morning. Officers said a person’s front porch camera caught a suspect on camera prowling in the 900 block of Vermont Street. The suspect was recorded walking onto the front...
GRIDLEY, CA
FOX40

Roseville neighborhood safe after suspect detained

(KTXL) – A Roseville preschool was evacuated on Thursday as Roseville Police Officers worked to contact a suspect in a nearby home. The suspect was located in a home on the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and police asked nearby residents in the area to shelter in place. At 2:09 p.m., the police department announced […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Injures Dairy Queen Patrons

Greenback Lane Traffic Accident Shoves SUV Into Building. A traffic accident in Citrus Heights on January 16 caused an SUV to crash into a Dairy Queen, causing injuries to patrons sitting in a booth. The collision occurred along Greenback Lane between Dewey Drive and Hilltree Avenue and was the result of a two-vehicle crash. Three clients were seated at a booth inside the building when the SUV crashed through the restaurant’s wall.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injury Accident in Front of Grass Valley Fire Station

State Route 49 Accident Near La Barr Meadows Causes Minor Trauma. An injury accident resulting in minor trauma occurred in Grass Valley on January 14. The collision happened along State Route 49 at La Barr Meadows in front of the fire station around 3:53 p.m. All southbound lanes were blocked by the accident, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS News

Elderly Fair Oaks woman dies in head-on collision near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY — An 83-year-old Fair Oaks woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 49 near Grass Valley on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene. The other driver, 70-year-old Roxanne Fitzsimmons of Grass Valley, was hospitalized with minor injuries.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
ABC10

Deadly stabbing in South Sacramento at board and care facility

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being stabbed in South Sacramento at a board and care facility, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Orange Avenue Friday morning at a board and care home that houses six to eight people, according to sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi. Gandhi told ABC10 that one resident stabbed another.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant

BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
BIGGS, CA
FOX40

Injured skier airlifted from Donner Peak

(KTXL) — A backcountry skier was rescued from Donner Peak on Wednesday after taking a “long fall”, according to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations. CHP’s H-20 was sent to rescue the injured skier along with a Helicopter Rescue Technicians team from the Truckee-Tahoe Regional Rescue Team. After the skier was hoisted up, […]
TRUCKEE, CA
ABC10

Sacramento couple arrested for child endangerment, torture of two-year-old

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A couple has been arrested after endangering the life of a two-year-old child, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. On Oct. 9, the child's mother and her boyfriend brought the two-year-old to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where they received 'lifesaving surgery," the sheriff's office said. Their injuries included internal injuries, several fractures and extensive bruising.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

