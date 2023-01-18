ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Samford still perfect in SoCon after road win at ETSU

The Samford Bulldogs perfect run through the SoCon continued Wednesday night with a 69-59 win at ETSU. The win improved the Bulldogs record to 13-7, 7-0 in the SoCon. The victory marks the Bulldogs' longest winning streak since the 2005-06 season and their first time starting 7-0 in conference play since the 1998-99 campaign.
HOMEWOOD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two wanted after fatal shooting in Walker County

Two people are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Walker County Thursday morning. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. The sheriff's office said warrants were issued for a Dora man and a juvenile. 36-year-old Corey...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham PD asking for public's help identifying robbery suspect

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a robbery case from Jan. 13. Police said the man in the two photos from surveillance footage demanded money from a victim at the Chevron Gas Station on 64th Street North. Police said the suspect began to physically assault the victim before retrieving a handgun and striking the victim with the weapon.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

79-year-old man dies two days after house fire

A 79-year-old man has died two days after being injured in a house fire, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Jesse Gaddy was found inside a burning house on Cotton Avenue on January 15, 2023. He was taken to the hospital where he died on January 17, 2023. The cause...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Hoover considering restrictions on short term rentals, Airbnb

Hoover could be cracking down on short term rentals in the city by adopting an ordinance that could put restrictions on these properties, such as Airbnb. If the ordinance is passed, short term rentals would only be allowed to operate in apartments, condos and commercial areas. "I think the biggest...
HOOVER, AL

