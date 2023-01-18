Read full article on original website
Preliminary hearing set for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles
A preliminary hearing for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been set for Feb. 7 at 10 a.m., according to recently released court documents. The hearing will take place at the Tuscaloosa County Jail before Judge Joanne Jannik. Miles is facing a capital murder charge in connection to a...
Samford still perfect in SoCon after road win at ETSU
The Samford Bulldogs perfect run through the SoCon continued Wednesday night with a 69-59 win at ETSU. The win improved the Bulldogs record to 13-7, 7-0 in the SoCon. The victory marks the Bulldogs' longest winning streak since the 2005-06 season and their first time starting 7-0 in conference play since the 1998-99 campaign.
'It's my happy place': People in Akron cleaning up after tornado strikes community again
People are cleaning up after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Hale County. 92 homes in the county were impacted, including some on the Oak Village Road area in Akron. David Poppell was inside his home during the storm and describes what he went through. 'I was actually holding the little...
Major repair project on portion of Highway 280 in Birmingham to begin February 1
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Water Works announced Thursday a major repair project will began on Highway 280, near the Shades Treatment Plant, on Wednesday, February 1. The company said the issue is a 36-inch main infrastructure pipe that has leaks in two sections passing through the Highway 280...
Two wanted after fatal shooting in Walker County
Two people are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Walker County Thursday morning. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. The sheriff's office said warrants were issued for a Dora man and a juvenile. 36-year-old Corey...
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery at store on Highway 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department asked for help from the public in identifying a person of interest in connection to a store robbery last Tuesday. Police said on January 10, officers responded to a Target store Highway 280 on report of a robbery. When...
Birmingham PD asking for public's help identifying robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a robbery case from Jan. 13. Police said the man in the two photos from surveillance footage demanded money from a victim at the Chevron Gas Station on 64th Street North. Police said the suspect began to physically assault the victim before retrieving a handgun and striking the victim with the weapon.
79-year-old man dies two days after house fire
A 79-year-old man has died two days after being injured in a house fire, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Jesse Gaddy was found inside a burning house on Cotton Avenue on January 15, 2023. He was taken to the hospital where he died on January 17, 2023. The cause...
City of Hoover considering restrictions on short term rentals, Airbnb
Hoover could be cracking down on short term rentals in the city by adopting an ordinance that could put restrictions on these properties, such as Airbnb. If the ordinance is passed, short term rentals would only be allowed to operate in apartments, condos and commercial areas. "I think the biggest...
Shelby County residents voice concerns over proposed apartment complex on Hwy 280
At Tuesday's Shelby County Commission meeting, a new zoning area was approved to be used for an apartment complex. The property is located at the intersections of Oak Drive and U.S. Highway 280 and Salser Lane and U.S. Highway 280. The proposed change has raised a number of concerns for...
What to know about raising backyard chickens as in-store egg prices rise
The price of eggs is up 60% from this time last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some may be looking for an alternative, like raising backyard chickens, but what do you need to know before starting the process?. "They'll lay one egg a day. However, many, if...
