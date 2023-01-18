ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PERI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.53, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%. Heading into today, shares of the digital...
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BIIB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $280.13, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.92%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List

The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
DHT Holdings (DHT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DHT Holdings (. DHT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.55, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
3 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying This Year

Although macroeconomic headwinds kept the stock market under immense pressure last year, the declining inflation rates have increased investor optimism recently. Hence, quality Nasdaq stocks Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Honeywell International...
EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EQT - Free Report) closed at $35.19, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.6% over...
Abbott (ABT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ABT - Free Report) closed at $111.36, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical...
Stock Market News for Jan 17, 2023

Wall Street remained closed on Monday to celebrate MLK Day, usually observed on the third Monday in January. Fourth-quarter earnings numbers released by big banks in the previous session primarily moved the markets. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

JBL - Free Report) closed at $78.06, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.92%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer...
Is Trending Stock Realty Income Corporation (O) a Buy Now?

O - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 20th

NBSE - Free Report) : This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote. NeuBase’s shares gained...
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat

FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

WRB - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
3 Must-Buy Momentum Stocks Backed by the Driehaus Strategy

CAG - Free Report) , Commercial Metals (. TS - Free Report) have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy. Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) took into account the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.
Is Carpenter Technology (CRS) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

CRS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 19th

TME - Free Report) : This operator of online music entertainment platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Tencent Music Entertainment...

