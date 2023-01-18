Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BHB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.47%. A...
Zacks.com
BancFirst (BANF) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
BANF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.41%. A...
Zacks.com
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
FITB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.05%. A...
Zacks.com
Regions Financial (RF) Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise
RF - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 67 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. The bottom line represents a rise of 52.3% from the prior-year quarter figure. Shares of RF gained 1.9% in pre-market trading on better-than-expected results. A full-day trading session will...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
EMN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
These Two Dividend Kings With 4% Yields Will Kickstart Your Portfolio In 2023
The dividend kings, or companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years, are an elite group. To qualify, companies generally need to be able to generate lots of cash, do it consistently over time and be at least somewhat impervious to economic cycles. Two companies that...
4 Stocks With the Best Value to Buy Right Now
As inflation cooled down in December, marking the sixth consecutive month of slowing annual inflation, the market expects slower rate hikes ahead. Hence investors should consider fundamentally strong stocks Mosaic...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
Why FARO Technologies Shares Are Trading 25% Lower
FARO Technologies Inc FARO shares are trading lower by 25.28% to $26.38 Friday morning after the company announced pricing of a $60 million convertible senior notes offering. FARO says the company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $57.7 million, or approximately $72.2 million if the initial purchaser exercises its option to purchase additional Notes in full, after deducting the initial purchaser's discount and estimated offering expenses.
Zacks.com
Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
GBCI - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Huntington (HBAN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revenue Growth
HBAN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The company reported 36 cents in the comparable period last year. The results benefited from notable increases in net interest income (NII) and a decline in expenses. However,...
Procter & Gamble Revenue and Profit Fall as Company Looks to Higher Prices to Offset Declining Sales
Procter & Gamble reported falling revenue and profit on Thursday, as higher prices struggled to offset dropping sales volumes and foreign exchange headwinds. All of the company's divisions reported declining sales volume in the quarter. The company slightly lifted its outlook for 2023 sales growth to a range of 4%...
Zacks.com
Norfolk Southern (NSC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
NSC - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
CFR - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 72.6% Upside in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS): Here's What You Should Know
SRTS - Free Report) have gained 43.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $9.49, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $16.38 indicates a potential upside of 72.6%.
Why Kopin Shares Are Trading 20% Lower Thursday
Kopin Corporation KOPN shares are trading lower by 21.07% to $1.26 Thursday afternoon after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. Kopin sees fourth-quarter sales of some $11.00 million to $11.50 million, which is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $12.55 million. "On January 5, 2023, we...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Realty Income Corporation (O) a Buy Now?
O - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned...
Zacks.com
5 Must-Buy Mid-Cap Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
The fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season is gradually gaining momentum. As of Jan 18, 38 S&P 500 companies have reported their earnings results. Total earnings of these companies are down 13.2% year over year on 7.3% higher revenues with 65.8% beating EPS estimates and 63.2% beating revenue estimates. Our current projection shows that for fourth-quarter 2022, total earnings of the S&P 500 Index as a whole are expected to decline 7.2% year over year on 4% higher revenues.
