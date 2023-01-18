Read full article on original website
Related
5 Weird and Interesting Laws Going into Effect Across the Country in 2023
It's 2023 and while everyone is gearing up to make an honest attempt at those New Year's Resolutions such as losing weight, quitting their employers, and traveling the world, several states were busy enacting laws that range from very necessary to unbelievable.
ajmc.com
States With Recreational Cannabis See a Rise in Adolescent Asthma
Secondhand cannabis smoke (SCS) may be contributing to an increase in asthma among children and teens in states where recreational cannabis is legal. This story was corrected to reflect that prevalence is rising where recreational cannabis is legal. The prevalence of asthma increased slightly among adolescents aged 12-17 years and...
Over 71 percent of LGBTQ youth say restrictive state laws have negatively impacted their mental health
Story at a glance More than 80 percent of transgender and nonbinary youth say recent debates over state bills to restrict gender-affirming health care, ban transgender athletes from sport and limit how LGBTQ identities may be talked about in schools have negatively impacted their mental health, according to a poll published Thursday by The Trevor Project, a…
Want to retire early? It could be bad for your health, study finds
Researchers in the study looked closely at data from China's National Rural Pension Scheme, a program introduced in 2009 letting residents 60 and older opt-in for financial benefits.
MedicalXpress
Barriers to accessing to medicinal cannabis
Interest in cannabis-based medicines (CBMs) has increased in Australia, but while recent policy and legislative changes have enabled health practitioners to prescribe CBMs, many patients still struggle to access them. The question of how to regulate medicinal cannabis has been a major source of debate in many countries and continues...
Researchers just tested ChatGPT on the same test questions as aspiring doctors – and found the AI was 'comfortably within the passing range'
"ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold for all three exams without any specialized training or reinforcement," the researchers said.
SEIDMAN SAYS: New College ‘makeover’ would stifle a population contributing to our future
Last fall I returned to my hometown in Michigan for one of those class reunions with a big zero in the date. With a single exception, I had not seen any of my former classmates for decades. I came away with an observation unforeseen during high school, when my primary goal was to “fit in.” The kids who’d been the most popular then – the cheerleaders, the athletes, the “cool” clique I tried to emulate – had...
Many healthcare workers can't identify emergency codes
Hospital emergency codes are used to swiftly alert staff to something requiring a quick response, but a recent study suggests many healthcare workers can't accurately identify them.
Types of Pollution and How to Reduce Them
Talk of pollution and climate change is everywhere. Here's the rundown on different types of pollution and possible solutions to counter them.
TODAY.com
No, gas stoves aren’t being banned. But they still may pose health risks, research shows
Gas stoves are used by millions of people across the United States every day. But in the last two weeks, this common household appliance has ignited an intense debate online about the health effects associated with gas stove emissions and a potential ban to mitigate them. Earlier this month, a...
Voices: I monitored the pollution from my gas stove and was shocked at what I found
In recent months, many cities and states have passed laws to prevent gas stoves in new buildings. Last week, a federal agency announced they would consider regulations on the sale of gas stoves. The announcement came after a group of researchers found that 650,000 childhood asthma cases can be attributed to gas stoves.Initially I was skeptical of the panic over gas stoves. Like many, I didn’t see a problem with using a little natural gas to cook meals. But as I read studies, ran my own experiments and interviewed indoor air pollution experts, my skepticism faded.Public health experts have known...
Comments / 0