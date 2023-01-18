ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ajmc.com

States With Recreational Cannabis See a Rise in Adolescent Asthma

Secondhand cannabis smoke (SCS) may be contributing to an increase in asthma among children and teens in states where recreational cannabis is legal. This story was corrected to reflect that prevalence is rising where recreational cannabis is legal. The prevalence of asthma increased slightly among adolescents aged 12-17 years and...
The Hill

Over 71 percent of LGBTQ youth say restrictive state laws have negatively impacted their mental health

Story at a glance More than 80 percent of transgender and nonbinary youth say recent debates over state bills to restrict gender-affirming health care, ban transgender athletes from sport and limit how LGBTQ identities may be talked about in schools have negatively impacted their mental health, according to a poll published Thursday by The Trevor Project, a…
FLORIDA STATE
MedicalXpress

Barriers to accessing to medicinal cannabis

Interest in cannabis-based medicines (CBMs) has increased in Australia, but while recent policy and legislative changes have enabled health practitioners to prescribe CBMs, many patients still struggle to access them. The question of how to regulate medicinal cannabis has been a major source of debate in many countries and continues...
Herald-Tribune

SEIDMAN SAYS: New College ‘makeover’ would stifle a population contributing to our future

Last fall I returned to my hometown in Michigan for one of those class reunions with a big zero in the date. With a single exception, I had not seen any of my former classmates for decades. I came away with an observation unforeseen during high school, when my primary goal was to “fit in.” The kids who’d been the most popular then – the cheerleaders, the athletes, the “cool” clique I tried to emulate – had...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: I monitored the pollution from my gas stove and was shocked at what I found

In recent months, many cities and states have passed laws to prevent gas stoves in new buildings. Last week, a federal agency announced they would consider regulations on the sale of gas stoves. The announcement came after a group of researchers found that 650,000 childhood asthma cases can be attributed to gas stoves.Initially I was skeptical of the panic over gas stoves. Like many, I didn’t see a problem with using a little natural gas to cook meals. But as I read studies, ran my own experiments and interviewed indoor air pollution experts, my skepticism faded.Public health experts have known...
WASHINGTON STATE

