Grand Junction Horizon Drive Restaurant Has Closed Forever
A chain restaurant on Horizon Drive in Grand Junction, Colorado has shut down, taken down its sign, and closed its doors forever. The next time you crave a skillet, you'll have to set a course for the other Grand Junction location. Another Horizon Drive Restaurant Closes. As of last Sunday,...
A Favorite Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Italian Restaurant Closed
For the second time this week, Grand Junction, Colorado has said goodbye to one of our restaurants. After a 25-year run, this downtown restaurant just closed its doors for good. The owners posted a message on the door of the restaurant thanking Grand Junction residents for their years of support.
West Springs Hospital is back up and running
The Colorado Department of Behavioral Health and Department of Public Health and Environment have reinstated Mind Springs and West Springs Hospital.
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
Four Colorado Big Lots Closing, Grand Junction Store Survives For Now
Four Big Lots stores in Colorado are closing this month, leaving Grand Junction shoppers to wonder about the fate of their local store on North Avenue. Grand Junction Has Seen Its Share of Closures On North Avenue. Any time big-name retail stores announce closures, local communities hold their breath in...
There are more women enrolling in college than men
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Almost 200 years after the first woman in the US was allowed to attend college, statehouse majority in Colorado is made mostly of women, and so are most of the universities across the US. The Center for American Woman and Politics reports in 2023, over...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread snow likely around the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next winter storm plows through the Western Slope today and into tomorrow morning, bringing as much as a foot or more of snow to some of the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We could see some pretty decent snowfall totals for our standards in the valleys as well. Snow will start out over mostly the southern portions of the region through the morning, then spread northward with time.
Snow winding down, turning drier to end the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw quite a bit of snow come down in Grand Junction yesterday afternoon and through the overnight hours, but actual accumulations on the ground wound up being a bit of a dud compared to some of the projected totals. Cloudy skies are still in place as snow comes to an end this morning, but some sunshine is possible this afternoon. We should continue to stay dry with some lingering clouds through the end of the week and into the weekend.
Brian Cohee trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The trial continues today for Brian Cohee... Accused of murdering and dismembering sixty-nine year-old Warren Barnes almost 2 years ago. District attorney Dan Rubinstein says the trial will largely be focused on Cohee’s mental state and not whether he was the one who committed the crime.
Jury selected in Brian Cohee II murder trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jury selection in the trial of Brian Cohee II ended Tuesday afternoon, the next step in a case that previously saw Cohee plead guilty by reason of insanity. Opening statements were slated for 3 p.m. the same day. Due to the fact that Cohee plead...
Clifton main line water leak
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has just received a report of a water main line leak in Clifton. Officials with the Clifton Water District report repair crews responded to a water main line leak at approximately 4:30 p.m. on 31 Road between F and F 1/2 Rd. The water leak has been […]
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges
UPDATE 8:02 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The suspect involved in today’s shooting is 29-year-old Michael C. Viegas. According to the Grand Junction Police Department Viegas faces the following charges:. Attempted First Degree Murder. Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer. Attempted Assault in the First...
Westbound I-70 closed due to multiple vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A safety closure is in place on Westbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), crews on the scene are currently draining around 7,000 gallons of gasoline from a tanker involved in the crash. The gas is being transferred to another tanker. The crash was […]
Law enforcement task force created to stop aggressive driving
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -In 2022, 50 high-speed crashes that ended with the loss of life, were investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. Four of those crashes were here in Mesa County. Law enforcement across the Grand Valley is creating a task force in the hopes of bringing a stop...
Delta County Planning Commission – Facing Anger and Frustration From Citizens
The Delta County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, January 11, was filled with nearly 100 angry, confused, and frustrated residents. Most who attended wanted clarification on the highly contested Land Use Code Updates that were presented at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on December 7, 2022. The January 3 Board of County Commissioners meetings was also emotionally charged (as reported in the January 11 High Country Spotlight) – even though the topic of Land Use Codes was not originally on that night’s agenda.
Grand Junction man allegedly shot at police, FedEx driver while drunk
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday’s shooting on Patterson Road saw a number of near-misses for police and citizens alike, though no injuries were reported. Shots first began to ring out around 12:08 p.m, and law enforcement quickly swarmed the area, resulting in the arrest of Michael Viegas. The...
I-70 reopened after semi crash spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline
Arrest affidavit from Northern Way shooting shows new details
