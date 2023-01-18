GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw quite a bit of snow come down in Grand Junction yesterday afternoon and through the overnight hours, but actual accumulations on the ground wound up being a bit of a dud compared to some of the projected totals. Cloudy skies are still in place as snow comes to an end this morning, but some sunshine is possible this afternoon. We should continue to stay dry with some lingering clouds through the end of the week and into the weekend.

