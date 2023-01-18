ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Marie Walden

Barbara Marie Walden

Barbara Marie Beecher Walden of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 92. Barbara was a member of Woodland Heights Christian Church. She was a homemaker, but also worked several years at the country club. She was a very kind, giving person that never knew a stranger.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Joan ‘Joanie’ LaVerne (Dale) Eads

Joan “Joanie” LaVerne (Dale) Eads, 89, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. She was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Opdyke, Illinois, to the late Harry Dale and Irene (Miller) Williams. Joanie graduated Waynetown High School and married the love of her life,...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
John Gibbs

John Gibbs

John Gibbs, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at home, with his family by his side. He was born in Danville, Indiana, to Dr. Joseph and Gladys Kellams Gibbs. He graduated from Danville High School in 1955 and from Wabash College in 1963, where he was in Beta Theta Pi fraternity. John was a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Gregory Williams

Gregory Williams

Gregory Williams, 58, of Crawfordsville passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his home in Crawfordsville. He was born Oct. 29, 1964, to the late Oscar and Lillie (Baugh) Williams. Gregory graduated from Southmont High School in 1984 and proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. He...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Phyllis Jean Kirkpatrick Lohorn

Phyllis Jean Kirkpatrick Lohorn, 89, of Wingate passed away at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Creasy Springs, Lafayette. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
WINGATE, IN
Journal Review

Montgomery County Master Gardener Club

The Montgomery County Master Gardeners had their first meeting of the year on Jan. 4. Incoming president Sheri Bethard welcomed all members to the new year. In addition to Bethard, new officers for 2023 are: Nancy Bowes, vice president; Karen Thada, treasurer; Andria Grady, outreach; and Marie Stocks, secretary. Bowes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: Jan. 20, 2023

• Property damage crash at 230 Knoll Circle — 8:50 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1835 S. U.S. 231 — 12:40 p.m. • Theft in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street — 1:43 p.m. • Juvenile complaint in the 300 block of Louise Avenue —...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Franklin announces students selected for seminar

FRANKLIN — Franklin College’s Office of Global Education has selected 14 students to fill its exclusive undergraduate research seminar — the Intercultural Honors Experience — in spring 2023. IHE is a highly competitive, one-semester program at Franklin College, designed to expose students to international issues and...
FRANKLIN, IN
Journal Review

MXIBS named Champion of Diversity

The Wabash College Malcolm X Institute of Black Studies was named a 2023 Champion of Diversity by Indiana Minority Business Magazine. The MXBIS is among 15 Indiana honorees chosen by a committee that reviewed more than 100 nominations for the awards, which included individuals and organizations that have shown a commitment to diversity in Indiana and have made an effort to impact the state’s minority communities.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Mounties cruise against Frankfort for SAC win

Frankfort (2-19, 0-6 SAC) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Ashley Vasquez-Rivera 1-4 0-0 3, Madyson Cook 3-7 0-1 6, Jalyn Vessels 0-3 1-2 1, Ella McAtee 1-6 0-0 2, Ellen Vasquez-Rivera 0-0 0-1 0, Saira Flores 1-3 4-4 6, Vannessa Guardado 1-5 2-4 4, Jada Vessels 0-1 1-1 1; Totals 7-29 8-13 23.
FRANKFORT, IN
Journal Review

County Extension Educator recognized in national competition

Abby Morgan, 4-H Extension educator for Purdue Extension in Montgomery County, along with her husband, Carter, were recognized in the Excellence in Agriculture competition at the 2023 American Farm Bureau convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Indiana Sheriffs' Association offers scholarships

Montgomery County Sheriff Ryan Needham announced that the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. There will be approximately 40 scholarships worth $750 awarded to qualifying students throughout the state.
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

Huckstep appointed director of planning and building services

Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton annoucned the appointment of Megan Huckstep as director of planning and building services for the city of Crawfordsville, effective immediately. The director of planning and building services is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the department. The position reports to the Mayor’s office and works closely...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

1-17 Roundup: Athenians and Mounties pick up wins on the mat

Southmont wrestling honored their seniors Tuesday with a 66-9 win over the Parke Heritage Wolves. Justin Emerson and Kaden Newgent were both recognized before the meet for the Mounties. South cruised to the win as Brier Riggle (113), Thomas Woods (120), Maddox Cade (126), Jeffrey Pine (132), Marlin Williams (138),...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Register now for Dining with Diabetes

Do you have type 2 diabetes? Would you like to learn more about your disease and how to live well reducing your health risks? If so, Purdue Extension has a great program for you. Purdue Extension - Montgomery County is offering Dining with Diabetes again this year. A face-to-face offering...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Beef House Dinner Theatre to perform Teen Angels

COVINGTON — The Beef House Dinner Theatre is pleased to announce the first show of its 2023 season, Teen Angels. Teen Angels is a tribute to teen queens and the teen idols of the 1950s and 1960s. Before Elvis started shaking his hips, the clean-cut look and traditional pop sound ruled popular music.
COVINGTON, IN
Journal Review

Widmer scores career high 21 as Athenians escape vs Trojans

COV 9 11 17 12 — 49 CHS 12 16 7 15 — 50 FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Alex Sutherlin 3-4 0-0 7, Peyton Brown 2-10 0-0 0, Emma Holycross 1-6 2-2 4, Sydni Crain 2-13 2-2 6, Magdalena Sandlin 0-1 0-0 0, Lilly Hacquet 1-7 0-0 3, Brooke Kirkpatrick 1-3 1-4 3, Kali Pettit 10-18 0-1 20; Totals 20-62 5-9 49.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

What to know about our Quick Response Team

Let’s play “what happens when?” What happens when a senior falls and no one there is strong enough to help her up? What happens after an adult overdoses in their driveway? What happens when a friend shows signs of a manic episode, talks about religious conspiracies, and spends hundreds of dollars carelessly? Or, a man rings your doorbell asking for help? Suddenly we, the neighbors, friends, pastors, and relatives wonder where to find resources to help.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

