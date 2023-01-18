Read full article on original website
Journal Review
County Extension Educator recognized in national competition
Abby Morgan, 4-H Extension educator for Purdue Extension in Montgomery County, along with her husband, Carter, were recognized in the Excellence in Agriculture competition at the 2023 American Farm Bureau convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who...
Journal Review
Montgomery County Master Gardener Club
The Montgomery County Master Gardeners had their first meeting of the year on Jan. 4. Incoming president Sheri Bethard welcomed all members to the new year. In addition to Bethard, new officers for 2023 are: Nancy Bowes, vice president; Karen Thada, treasurer; Andria Grady, outreach; and Marie Stocks, secretary. Bowes...
Journal Review
Indiana Sheriffs' Association offers scholarships
Montgomery County Sheriff Ryan Needham announced that the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. There will be approximately 40 scholarships worth $750 awarded to qualifying students throughout the state.
Journal Review
What to know about our Quick Response Team
Let’s play “what happens when?” What happens when a senior falls and no one there is strong enough to help her up? What happens after an adult overdoses in their driveway? What happens when a friend shows signs of a manic episode, talks about religious conspiracies, and spends hundreds of dollars carelessly? Or, a man rings your doorbell asking for help? Suddenly we, the neighbors, friends, pastors, and relatives wonder where to find resources to help.
Journal Review
Register now for Dining with Diabetes
Do you have type 2 diabetes? Would you like to learn more about your disease and how to live well reducing your health risks? If so, Purdue Extension has a great program for you. Purdue Extension - Montgomery County is offering Dining with Diabetes again this year. A face-to-face offering...
Journal Review
Huckstep appointed director of planning and building services
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton annoucned the appointment of Megan Huckstep as director of planning and building services for the city of Crawfordsville, effective immediately. The director of planning and building services is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the department. The position reports to the Mayor’s office and works closely...
Journal Review
March for Life set for Sunday
Montgomery County March for Life will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Women’s Resource Center, 407 E. Market St. The event marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Twenty-five years ago the Orthodox Christians in the community began marking this date with a local March for Life which started at the Planned Parenthood and ended at the courthouse. Not long after, the local Planned Parenthood closed its doors and on June 24, 2022 the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the pro-life battle back to the states.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 20, 2023
• Property damage crash at 230 Knoll Circle — 8:50 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1835 S. U.S. 231 — 12:40 p.m. • Theft in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street — 1:43 p.m. • Juvenile complaint in the 300 block of Louise Avenue —...
WLFI.com
Loving Paws Animal Center Looking For Help With Large Rescue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Loving Paws Animal Center is a non-profit animal rescue dedicated to saving at-risk feral and stray cats in Tippecanoe county. Teresa Fee is the owner of LPAC and at the front line of every rescue. Right now her and her husband Jason are working to rescue over a dozen cats from a Brookston home.
Journal Review
Barbara Marie Walden
Barbara Marie Beecher Walden of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 92. Barbara was a member of Woodland Heights Christian Church. She was a homemaker, but also worked several years at the country club. She was a very kind, giving person that never knew a stranger.
indianapublicradio.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Indiana?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it’s startling and...
wbiw.com
Indiana Health department and Voice to host Action Day to raise awareness for issues surrounding youth tobacco use
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and VOICE, Indiana’s statewide youth empowerment group, will host a Youth Day of Action at the Indiana Statehouse to call attention to the impact tobacco and e-cigarette use have on young Hoosiers. Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, peer educators,...
WTHI
Project Hope offering spay and neuter assistance
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you need help in caring for your pet, there's an opportunity this weekend for you. Project Hope is hosting a spay and neuter appointment sign up this Saturday. It's at the Vigo County Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon. It's open to low-income pet owners.
Journal Review
Franklin announces students selected for seminar
FRANKLIN — Franklin College’s Office of Global Education has selected 14 students to fill its exclusive undergraduate research seminar — the Intercultural Honors Experience — in spring 2023. IHE is a highly competitive, one-semester program at Franklin College, designed to expose students to international issues and...
Journal Review
Mark Raymond Dolph
Mark Raymond Dolph of Crawfordsville passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. He was 65. Mark served in the U.S. Army. He worked several places, but was most proud of the time he spent working for the Adolph Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado. He liked muscle cars, country music and movies.
Journal Review
David Burley Black
David Burley Black, 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Hudson, Wisconsin. He was formerly a resident of Crawfordsville. Dave was born Feb. 27, 1955, at Tuscola, Illinois, to George Burley and June (nee Armstrong) Black. He will be remembered as an avid Purdue sports fan, a Formula 1 car racing enthusiast, and enjoyed listening to George Strait and country music. David received his master’s degree in nuclear engineering from Purdue University in 1985 and was a member of the American Nuclear Society. He was proud of his career in the nuclear energy industry.
Journal Review
John Gibbs
John Gibbs, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at home, with his family by his side. He was born in Danville, Indiana, to Dr. Joseph and Gladys Kellams Gibbs. He graduated from Danville High School in 1955 and from Wabash College in 1963, where he was in Beta Theta Pi fraternity. John was a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
