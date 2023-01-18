Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Indiana Sheriffs' Association offers scholarships
Montgomery County Sheriff Ryan Needham announced that the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. There will be approximately 40 scholarships worth $750 awarded to qualifying students throughout the state.
Journal Review
Franklin announces students selected for seminar
FRANKLIN — Franklin College’s Office of Global Education has selected 14 students to fill its exclusive undergraduate research seminar — the Intercultural Honors Experience — in spring 2023. IHE is a highly competitive, one-semester program at Franklin College, designed to expose students to international issues and...
Journal Review
County Extension Educator recognized in national competition
Abby Morgan, 4-H Extension educator for Purdue Extension in Montgomery County, along with her husband, Carter, were recognized in the Excellence in Agriculture competition at the 2023 American Farm Bureau convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who...
Journal Review
Huckstep appointed director of planning and building services
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton annoucned the appointment of Megan Huckstep as director of planning and building services for the city of Crawfordsville, effective immediately. The director of planning and building services is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the department. The position reports to the Mayor’s office and works closely...
Journal Review
Barbara Marie Walden
Barbara Marie Beecher Walden of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 92. Barbara was a member of Woodland Heights Christian Church. She was a homemaker, but also worked several years at the country club. She was a very kind, giving person that never knew a stranger.
Journal Review
David Burley Black
David Burley Black, 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Hudson, Wisconsin. He was formerly a resident of Crawfordsville. Dave was born Feb. 27, 1955, at Tuscola, Illinois, to George Burley and June (nee Armstrong) Black. He will be remembered as an avid Purdue sports fan, a Formula 1 car racing enthusiast, and enjoyed listening to George Strait and country music. David received his master’s degree in nuclear engineering from Purdue University in 1985 and was a member of the American Nuclear Society. He was proud of his career in the nuclear energy industry.
Journal Review
John Gibbs
John Gibbs, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at home, with his family by his side. He was born in Danville, Indiana, to Dr. Joseph and Gladys Kellams Gibbs. He graduated from Danville High School in 1955 and from Wabash College in 1963, where he was in Beta Theta Pi fraternity. John was a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Journal Review
Mark Raymond Dolph
Mark Raymond Dolph of Crawfordsville passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. He was 65. Mark served in the U.S. Army. He worked several places, but was most proud of the time he spent working for the Adolph Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado. He liked muscle cars, country music and movies.
Journal Review
FISH of Montgomery County continues to serve
With this new year there are many opportunities to improve the lives of citizens of Montgomery County. We are all well aware that our cost of living challenges all of us daily. For those whose income is limited that challenge can be a burden that cannot be met. Because we are a caring community, we need to seek opportunities to help those who struggle to keep themselves and their households together.
Journal Review
Journal Review
What to know about our Quick Response Team
Let’s play “what happens when?” What happens when a senior falls and no one there is strong enough to help her up? What happens after an adult overdoses in their driveway? What happens when a friend shows signs of a manic episode, talks about religious conspiracies, and spends hundreds of dollars carelessly? Or, a man rings your doorbell asking for help? Suddenly we, the neighbors, friends, pastors, and relatives wonder where to find resources to help.
Journal Review
Gregory Williams
Gregory Williams, 58, of Crawfordsville passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his home in Crawfordsville. He was born Oct. 29, 1964, to the late Oscar and Lillie (Baugh) Williams. Gregory graduated from Southmont High School in 1984 and proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. He...
Journal Review
Hortense ‘Tensie’ Crouse
Hortense “Tensie” Crouse, 85, of rural West Point passed away at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in St. Mary Healthcare Center, Lafayette ,where she had resided the past 2 1/2 years. She was born Aug. 10, 1937, at Lynchburg, Virginia, to the late Herbert and Ann Craig...
Journal Review
Joan ‘Joanie’ LaVerne (Dale) Eads
Joan “Joanie” LaVerne (Dale) Eads, 89, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. She was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Opdyke, Illinois, to the late Harry Dale and Irene (Miller) Williams. Joanie graduated Waynetown High School and married the love of her life,...
Journal Review
March for Life set for Sunday
Montgomery County March for Life will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Women’s Resource Center, 407 E. Market St. The event marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Twenty-five years ago the Orthodox Christians in the community began marking this date with a local March for Life which started at the Planned Parenthood and ended at the courthouse. Not long after, the local Planned Parenthood closed its doors and on June 24, 2022 the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the pro-life battle back to the states.
Journal Review
Montgomery County Master Gardener Club
The Montgomery County Master Gardeners had their first meeting of the year on Jan. 4. Incoming president Sheri Bethard welcomed all members to the new year. In addition to Bethard, new officers for 2023 are: Nancy Bowes, vice president; Karen Thada, treasurer; Andria Grady, outreach; and Marie Stocks, secretary. Bowes...
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 20, 2023
• Property damage crash at 230 Knoll Circle — 8:50 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1835 S. U.S. 231 — 12:40 p.m. • Theft in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street — 1:43 p.m. • Juvenile complaint in the 300 block of Louise Avenue —...
Journal Review
Badlands Park plans tribute to the troops
ATTICA — Badlands Off-Road Park announced Tuesday that its next event in their line of giving back, Tribute to the Troops, will take place July 29. Headlining this year is a duo whose sound is instantly recognizable. Known for hits such as “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” “Comin’ to Your City” and “Lost in This Moment” — Big & Rich will be in Attica with Cowboy Troy. More artists will be added to the schedule at a later date as well.
Journal Review
Phyllis Jean Kirkpatrick Lohorn
Phyllis Jean Kirkpatrick Lohorn, 89, formerly of Wingate, passed away at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Creasy Springs, Lafayette. She was born June 9, 1933, at Lafayette, daughter of the late Milton Hiatt and Lena Pearl Jeffries Kirkpatrick. She married James Luther Lohorn on July 18, 1953. He preceded her in death Aug. 11, 2011.
Comments / 0