Palo Alto, CA

Suspect at large after robbing Palo Alto Subway

KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

PALO ALTO, Calif. ( KRON ) — A person accused of robbing a Palo Alto Subway restaurant Monday night remains at large, Palo Alto police said. A weapon was not used in the robbery.

Police were called to the restaurant, which is located at 3962 Middlefield Road in the Charleston Shopping Center, at about 8:36 p.m. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was not physically injured.

According to police, the woman was at the cash register at the end of her shift when the suspect came in, greeted her in Spanish, and demanded all the money. He then went behind the counter, took the cash, and ran out of the store.

The suspect fled on foot southbound on Middlefield Road. Nobody else was in the store at the time of the robbery.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 45 years old, 6-feet tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a red-and-black jacket and dark-colored pants.

There are no other robberies in Palo Alto with a similar suspect, police said. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call (650) 329-2413.

