Daily Orange
Onondaga Community College receives $2 million for new healthcare training center
Part of a $12 million fund Sen. Chuck Schumer secured will go toward the creation of a hospital simulation and education training center at Onondaga Community College as part of an investment in training for healthcare workers in central New York.
Daily Orange
Graduate student workers at SU announce campaign to unionize
Graduate student workers at Syracuse University announced their intent to form a graduate student union Tuesday morning at a press conference on the steps of Hendricks Chapel, citing excessive teaching demands for unlivable wages and minimal benefits.
Daily Orange
SU hires John Papazoglou as new chief operations officer
SU's new chief operating officer John A. Papazoglou will begin his tenure on the first day of February following approval of his appointment, announced Jan. 9, by the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees at this week's meeting.
Daily Orange
How Le Moyne runner Olivia Snell turned her chronic illness into a way to help others
In 2020, Olivia Snell made a TikTok about a day in her life as a college athlete dealing with a chronic illness — Lupus disease. In the TikTok, Snell shows her heart medications,...
Daily Orange
Film and television-inspired courses to round out your spring schedule
The add/drop period for the spring 2023 semester is upon us, and navigating the wide variety of classes at Syracuse University isn't always easy. Instead of sifting through hundreds of course names and numbers, The Daily Orange Culture Staff has provided a list of electives recommended by students, based on new movies or TV shows.
Daily Orange
Central New York still behind on legal cannabis despite approved licenses across state
Of the 28 businesses across New York state that were approved for the first round of Conditional Adult-Use Recreational Dispensary licenses in November — all of which went to owners who themselves or whose relatives have a past cannabis-related conviction in NYS — none are within the central New York and Finger Lakes region, home to Syracuse.
Daily Orange
Looking for niche musical instruments? The Noise Source has got you covered
Intricate musical hardware like synthesizers, eurotracks and drum machines may be a foreign realm for many, even those passionate about music. But Shane Boulos and his store, The Noise Source, provided a community of music enthusiasts a home in Syracuse.
Daily Orange
New York approves first CAURD licenses for sale of recreational cannabis
On Dec. 29, 2022, Housing Works became the first organization to legally sell cannabis in New York state. Now, the organization — a Manhattan-based nonprofit that advocates against AIDS and homelessness — hopes to use...
Daily Orange
How Kristen Siermachesky jumped from SU ice hockey to Canada’s rowing system in 1 year
Kristen Siermachesky had never competed in a single scull race. A few days before the Burnaby Lake Small Boat Invitational, an independent race she entered in Canada, Siermanchesky's coach, Terry Paul, had to teach her how to flawlessly stop and turn the boat, approaching a buoy 2,000 meters into the race — something she also hadn't done.
Daily Orange
Syracuse volleyball hires Akiko Hatakeyama as associate head coach
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse volleyball announced it hired Akiko Hatakeyama as an associate head coach on Thursday morning. Hatakeyama spent last season as an assistant at Nevada, working with the setters. Hatakeyama reunites with head coach...
Daily Orange
Syracuse falls to No. 10 Cornell 4-1, drops 6th-straight
Syracuse's (7-15-1, 4-2 CHA) game plan against No. 10 Cornell (10-6-2, 8-3-1) was to come out aggressive, but it quickly backfired. The Orange wanted to get the first goal, something they've struggled with this season. Syracuse got as many attackers into Cornell's zone as it could early on, but no big chances came out of the pressure.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s loss against Georgia Tech: Another 4th-quarter breakdown
Syracuse headed into the half against No. 7 Notre Dame down by just five at the JMA Wireless Dome. Its defense and efficient transition offense controlled the Fighting Irish after 20 minutes of play.
Daily Orange
Georgia Tech stings Syracuse 69-57 behind late 4th-quarter run
The fourth quarter as of late hasn't been Syracuse's strong suit. It collapsed in the fourth quarter against then-No. 7 Notre Dame and blew a nine-point fourth-quarter lead to then-No. 6 NC State. And against Georgia Tech, it didn't go as planned, again.
Daily Orange
SA releases sustainability report to amend University’s Climate Action Plan
The Student Association released its sustainability report on Dec. 15 after working throughout the fall 2022 semester. The sustainability report outlines an update to Syracuse University's 2009 Climate Action Plan and proposes recommendations and updates...
Daily Orange
Felisha Legette-Jack’s use of fast-paced, transition offense key to 13-5 record
Teisha Hyman received an outlet pass and streaked down the left side of the court minutes into Syracuse's showdown with No. 7 Notre Dame last Sunday. Spotting a hole in the defense, Hyman switched lanes and drove, veering right to bank in an uncontested layup.
Daily Orange
2nd-straight 4th-quarter collapse leaves Syracuse stuck in the middle of the ACC
Teisha Hyman lost the ball awkwardly as she tried to go right to left with a minute and-a-half left in the game. Trailing 55-64, Syracuse was in desperate need of a basket, and as...
Daily Orange
Our beat writers unanimously pick Syracuse to bounce back against Georgia Tech
Syracuse lost its seventh game of the season against No. 17 Miami on Monday night, blowing an 11-point second-half lead in the 82-78 loss. Judah Mintz, for one of the first times all season, struggled, finishing with more turnovers (five) than points (three). Jesse Edwards had a career-high 25 points and his 11 rebounds gave him his ninth double-double of the season. The loss was the Orange's third in Atlantic Coast Conference play this season, following the two-point loss against Pitt in late December and the seven-point one at Virginia on Jan. 7.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: Everything to know about Georgia Tech, the worst team in ACC
Syracuse trailed just 50-45 entering the third quarter against then-No. 7 Notre Dame. It was 10 minutes away from pulling off an upset and massive resume-builder as it sat on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.
Daily Orange
Relax after the first week of classes with these 5 concerts
Have a rockin' weekend at The Westcott Theater and attend Max Creek's Syracuse stop with opener ROOTSCOLLIDER. Max Creek's career, which has lasted more than 40 years, has spanned folk and country-rock genres with influences from bands like the Grateful Dead. Tickets are available on The Westcott Theatre's website.
Daily Orange
2023 is still young, but here are 5 rappers already making waves this year
As 2022 came to a close, the hip-hop community was introduced to another class of fresh members who became prodigies within their respective cities and the industry. But now, we transition over to 2023 with a new group ready to take over. It is tough for many underground artists to gain mainstream recognition, yet every year, a select few make the leap to big names in the industry.
