Maryland State

WVNews

Forbes Advisor names West Virginia 'least healthy state'

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia was ranked the “least healthy state” in the nation in an analysis of key health and behavioral metrics released last week by Forbes Advisor. The Mountain State beat out Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and Arkansas to take the No. 1 spot...
ALABAMA STATE
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 22, 1927: Confederate General John McCausland died. After the fall of the Confederacy, McCausland fled the country. He returned in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia AG Morrisey staying quiet, for now, about 2024 plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is staying quiet about his future. Morrisey, who appeared on the debut episode of West Virginia Legislature This Week — a weekly webcast from WV News, The State Journal and West Virginia Public Broadcasting — said he is still not ready to unveil his intentions for 2024.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Legislature This Week

With West Virginia’s Legislature back in regular session, WV News is excited to be able to bring you as much detailed coverage as possible. This past Wednesday, we started our West Virginia Legislature This Week webcast, which can be seen on wvnews.com. Each week, Senior Staff Writer Charles Young and I will interview lawmakers and other officials on issues of importance throughout the Mountain State.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Will the Senate deliver tax relief for West Virginians?

With the House of Delegates overwhelmingly on board with Gov. Jim Justice’s plan that would cut personal income tax by 50% over the next three years, the pressure is clearly on the state Senate. It appears highly likely the Senate will come up with its own plan, perhaps because...
WVNews

Norfolk State wins 96-65 against Coppin State

BALTIMORE (AP) — Caheim Brown had 21 points in Norfolk State's 96-65 win against Coppin State on Saturday night. Brown was 7 of 11 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line for the Spartans (13-6, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Bankston scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added 13 rebounds. Joe Bryant Jr. recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. George Beale made all three of his long distance shots and was 7 of 8 overall for 17 points.
NORFOLK, VA
WVNews

Soccer player Anton Walkes dies at 25 in Florida accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Soccer player Anton Walkes, who started his career at Tottenham, died Thursday after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25. Charlotte said in a statement Walkes passed away early Thursday morning, without giving details of the accident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Spear propels Robert Morris to 72-38 romp over Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 19 points and Robert Morris cruised to a 72-38 victory over Green Bay on Saturday night. Spear added six rebounds for the Colonials (9-12, 4-6 Horizon League). Enoch Cheeks scored 13 points with eight assists and four steals.
GREEN BAY, WI

