BALTIMORE (AP) — Caheim Brown had 21 points in Norfolk State's 96-65 win against Coppin State on Saturday night. Brown was 7 of 11 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line for the Spartans (13-6, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Bankston scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added 13 rebounds. Joe Bryant Jr. recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. George Beale made all three of his long distance shots and was 7 of 8 overall for 17 points.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO