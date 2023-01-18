Read full article on original website
WVNews
Forbes Advisor names West Virginia 'least healthy state'
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia was ranked the “least healthy state” in the nation in an analysis of key health and behavioral metrics released last week by Forbes Advisor. The Mountain State beat out Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and Arkansas to take the No. 1 spot...
WVNews
West Virginia's judiciary changed — in a big way — forever in 2022
In legal circles, 2022 will go down as the year West Virginia added a new appeals court. Long sought after by many but opposed by many others, the Intermediate Court of Appeals finally became a reality.
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 22, 1927: Confederate General John McCausland died. After the fall of the Confederacy, McCausland fled the country. He returned in...
WVNews
West Virginia AG Morrisey staying quiet, for now, about 2024 plans
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is staying quiet about his future. Morrisey, who appeared on the debut episode of West Virginia Legislature This Week — a weekly webcast from WV News, The State Journal and West Virginia Public Broadcasting — said he is still not ready to unveil his intentions for 2024.
WVNews
Future uncertain in West Virginia Senate for Gov. Justice personal income tax bill
CHARLESTON — If one were to ask a Magic 8 Ball what the future holds for Gov. Jim Justice’s bill to cut the state’s personal income tax rate by 50% over the next three years now that the bill is in the West Virginia Senate, the response might be “ask again later.”
WVNews
Bringing you the information you need
With West Virginia’s Legislature back in regular session, WV News is excited to be able to bring you as much detailed coverage as possible. This past Wednesday, we started our West Virginia Legislature This Week webcast, which can be seen on wvnews.com. Each week, Senior Staff Writer Charles Young and I will interview lawmakers and other officials on issues of importance throughout the Mountain State.
WVNews
Will the Senate deliver tax relief for West Virginians?
With the House of Delegates overwhelmingly on board with Gov. Jim Justice’s plan that would cut personal income tax by 50% over the next three years, the pressure is clearly on the state Senate. It appears highly likely the Senate will come up with its own plan, perhaps because...
WVNews
West Virginia Economic Development Sec. Carmichael: 'We're excited about the future'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A total of 29 companies announced plans to invest in the Mountain State in 2022, according to West Virginia’s secretary of economic development. Mitch Carmichael, former state Senate president, discussed the historic year for economic development during the first installment of West Virginia...
WVNews
Norfolk State wins 96-65 against Coppin State
BALTIMORE (AP) — Caheim Brown had 21 points in Norfolk State's 96-65 win against Coppin State on Saturday night. Brown was 7 of 11 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line for the Spartans (13-6, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Bankston scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added 13 rebounds. Joe Bryant Jr. recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. George Beale made all three of his long distance shots and was 7 of 8 overall for 17 points.
WVNews
Soccer player Anton Walkes dies at 25 in Florida accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Soccer player Anton Walkes, who started his career at Tottenham, died Thursday after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25. Charlotte said in a statement Walkes passed away early Thursday morning, without giving details of the accident.
WVNews
Spear propels Robert Morris to 72-38 romp over Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 19 points and Robert Morris cruised to a 72-38 victory over Green Bay on Saturday night. Spear added six rebounds for the Colonials (9-12, 4-6 Horizon League). Enoch Cheeks scored 13 points with eight assists and four steals.
WVNews
Newly-released holiday retail sales data shows growth, but falls short of expectations: West Virginia experts predict growth to continue
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Holiday retail sales saw growth of 5.3%, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), although overall growth was lower than the projected 6-8% that industry experts had estimated for 2022. For the holiday period, defined as Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 by the NRF,...
