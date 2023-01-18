Girl, 6, among dead in Oceanside crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A six-year old was one of two killed Tuesday in an Oceanside crash that left four others injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 8:16 p.m. at Douglas Drive and Pala Road, when a vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled over, an Oceanside police official told FOX 5.

Information from the preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was moving at a high speed before hitting a tree in the center divide of the road, Oceanside fire and police officials said in separate statements Wednesday.

The thirty-year old, female driver and a six-year old, female passenger were ejected from the car and were later pronounced dead at the scene. The other passengers, all minors, were taken to local trauma centers after emergency crews pulled them out of the vehicle.

Officials from the Oceanside Fire Department said to FOX 5 on Tuesday that all of the patients involved were extricated from the vehicle and transported off scene within 24 minutes of the first arriving unit.

Two of the passengers, a ten-year-old male and a fourteen-year-old male, sustained injuries that authorities described as “critical.”

The other passengers, a thirteen-year-old girl and a fifteen-year-old boy, were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. The older of the two has since been released, police officials said.

Authorities temporarily shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Douglas Drive from El Camino Real to Old River Street, but the area has since reopened.

The Oceanside Police Department encourages anyone who has additional information regarding the collision to contact Traffic Collision Investigator David Paul at 760-435-4431 or email dcpaul@oceansideca.org.

