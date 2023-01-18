Nearly one in four chief executives in the UK believe their current business model will no longer be viable within 10 years’ time, according to a vast annual survey published at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Yet the 22 per cent of executives in Britain who foresee being forced to change course as a result is considerably lower than the global figure of 39 per cent who felt that their business models would no longer be viable by 2033, the survey by accounting giant PwC found.Business chiefs in Britain were similarly bullish about their own companies’ prospects for the year...

