wasteadvantagemag.com
International: Green Pearls of Wisdom From the World’s Most Sustainable Countries
There is simply no hiding that our planet is under great pressure. From rising sea levels to increasingly warmer temperatures across the globe, climate change is having a serious impact on the well-being of our environment. In this respect, governments around the world are taking action to limit damages to our surroundings. The UK, for instance, has already begun its race towards a legally binding net zero target, which must be reached by 2050. To start with, and to stay on track, Britain has to halve its emissions by 2030.
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
PV Tech
‘A significant moment for European solar manufacturers’: EU unveils Green Deal Industrial Plan
Following months of discussion and encouragement from the European solar industry, the EU has announced a multi-pronged scheme to drive renewable energy and clean technology development, with the aim of putting the European market at the forefront of the global energy transition. The announcement has the potential to prove a...
emsnow.com
Supply Chain Collaboration Key to Making Chip Industry More Sustainable: Takeaways From SEMICON Europa 2022
Coming in the wake of the COP27, the Smart and Green Manufacturing Summit at SEMICON Europa 2022 (Munich, 15-17 November) had a timely focus on the semiconductor industry’s contribution to meeting the United Nations’ target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. However, in an...
Benzinga
Tech Advancing, Unlocking Solar Power's Growth Potential
Every hour, the Earth receives enough energy from the sun to cover the world’s entire annual energy consumption needs.1 This fact provides excitement about continued advancements in solar photovoltaic (PV) technology as it gets better at converting the sun’s rays into electricity and is increasingly used around the world. Solar PV is a highly scalable, cost competitive, and renewable power source that can be utilized in a wide variety of ways and locations. In the coming years, we expect advancements in solar modules and related technologies to support strong growth in solar power capacity and generation and create compelling investment opportunities throughout the energy transition.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Japan Makes Controversial Decision to Dump Over 1,000,000 tons of Radioactive Water into The Sea
Japan has announced plans to dump more than 1 million tons of radioactive water into the sea this year resulting from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. For 12 years, workers have pumped water into the ruins of the facility to keep the debris from overheating and causing further damage.
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
CNBC
Bank of America CEO says new ESG rules are needed to reboot capitalism
Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that current efforts to produce a set of official global standards on ESG issues were vital to "align capitalism with what society wants from it." Asked by CNBC's Karen Tso at the World Economic Forum in Davos whether stakeholder capitalism needed...
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
CNBC
SAP CEO says the world is entering the 'next phase of globalization'
SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
Nearly a quarter of UK chief executives admit business models will not be viable in a decade
Nearly one in four chief executives in the UK believe their current business model will no longer be viable within 10 years’ time, according to a vast annual survey published at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Yet the 22 per cent of executives in Britain who foresee being forced to change course as a result is considerably lower than the global figure of 39 per cent who felt that their business models would no longer be viable by 2033, the survey by accounting giant PwC found.Business chiefs in Britain were similarly bullish about their own companies’ prospects for the year...
Revealed: more than 90% of rainforest carbon offsets by biggest provider are worthless, analysis shows
Investigation into Verra carbon standard finds most are ‘phantom credits’ and may worsen global heating
Asahi Kasei collaborates on development of recycling technology for inexpensive, high-quality carbon fiber
NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, has developed a new technology for recycling carbon fiber plastic compounds together with the National Institute of Technology, Kitakyushu College and Tokyo University of Science. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005237/en/ Asahi Kasei’s method of recycling carbon fiber enables CFRP and CFRTP waste to be decomposed efficiently and inexpensively so that it yields seamless, continuous strands of carbon fiber that retain the same strength and other properties of the original material. (Photo: Business Wire)
Recycling Today
Wieland among top 36 percent of international metal product manufacturers for climate-protection measures
Wieland, the copper and copper alloy specialist headquartered in Ulm, Germany, says it is aware of the impact it has on the environment and has implemented targeted measures for climate protection that recently have been recognized by the London-based nonprofit Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). The company has received a B score in the area of Climate Change, putting Wieland in the top 36 percent of international companies within metal products manufacturing. Only 11 percent have achieved the top score of A, the company adds.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Schnitzer Steel Named Most Sustainable Company in the World by Corporate Knights
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., a global leader in metals recycling, has been named the most sustainable company in the world by Corporate Knights, a leading media and research organization focused on corporate sustainability performance. The 19th annual Global 100 List of the world’s most sustainable corporations by Corporate Knights is based on a detailed assessment of 6,720 companies, each with more than US$1 billion in revenue, where performance across a range of sustainability metrics is evaluated.
To reinvent globalization, companies and countries should think ‘diversifying,’ not ‘decoupling,’ according to McKinksey Global Institute’s research
The world is interconnected, with every major region relying on imports for a large percentage of the goods and resources it needs. The pandemic, Ukraine, geopolitical stress, climate change, and macroeconomic uncertainty: These are turbulent times. No wonder business leaders and policymakers are re-examining everything from their supply chains to their trading patterns. The overarching question, as we see it, is what this means for globalization.
Daversa Partners Continues Expansion of its European Practice
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm, continues to scale its investment in its global practice with the promotion of leaders Billy Garneau, Haleigh Singer, and Jamie Manecky. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005317/en/ For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the founder and funder community around the world. Having worked alongside Tech’s top VC and PE firms, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the throttle on innovation. The company today is an important strategic partner that moves top executives into startup and growth oriented companies.
BlackRock CEO Hurt By Increasingly Personal Attacks
The CEO of the world's largest asset manager laments the criticism of ESG efforts.
Australia seeks views on Sika's proposed MBCC asset sales
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it was seeking market views on the proposed sale of MBCC Group's assets in the country by Swiss chemicals maker Sika AG (SIKA.S).
