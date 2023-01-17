Read full article on original website
Harvard Health
Student organizations rise to the SOCIAL Challenge
A competitive challenge grant program is inspiring student organizations to take action in far-reaching ways, from elevating climate action through a student storytelling symposium to helping unhoused people obtain access to government identification. The Harvard College SOCIAL Challenge provides funding to student organizations pursuing collaborative socially impactful projects. The SOCIAL...
Harvard Health
Harvard Law School to host conference on corporate capture of the legal system
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 18, 2023 — On January 27 and 28, students in Harvard Law School’s Critical Corporate Theory Lab, a course that publishes an online magazine, The [F]law, will co-host a first-of-its kind conference bringing hundreds of law students and lawyers together to examine corporate capture of the legal system and what might be done about it.
