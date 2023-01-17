CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 18, 2023 — On January 27 and 28, students in Harvard Law School’s Critical Corporate Theory Lab, a course that publishes an online magazine, The [F]law, will co-host a first-of-its kind conference bringing hundreds of law students and lawyers together to examine corporate capture of the legal system and what might be done about it.

