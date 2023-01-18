ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes outduels Sehome in top-10, 2A Northwest Conference clash

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schedules may be put together far in advance, but this year's 2A Northwest Conference schedule is a thing of beauty.

By a stroke of pure luck, the top five teams in the conference will all see each other in the final three weeks of the regular season with the exception of Anacortes and Lynden Christian who played last week.

The latest test for No. 3 Anacortes was No. 4 Sehome with the two battling it out Tuesday night in a packed gym and the Seahawks winning a thriller in overtime, 78-71.

The win handed Sehome a crucial second league loss while Anacortes now sits a half game ahead of No. 1 Lynden for first place in the conference standings with the two scheduled to play next week.

Anacortes sophomore guard Davis Fogle was on fire early for the Seahawks scoring 11 points in the opening quarter with three 3-pointers made.

Sehome adjusted and limited Fogle to only three points in the second quarter to trail at halftime 31-30, but the best was yet to come from Fogle.

"We knew we were in for a dogfight," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "[Sehome] is a very talented team."

After a back-and-forth first half, the second was much of the same.

Both the Seahawks and Mariners had their highs and lows throughout the game. It was a matter of who was going to end on a high.

For a while in the second half, it looked like Sehome.

The Mariners opened the third quarter by ripping off an 11-2 run to jump out in front, 41-33.

Senior guard Grant Kepley was a force in the third quarter for Sehome, driving right to the rim repeatedly for easy shots or drawn fouls. He scored nine in the frame with five of them coming at the line for a Mariners' 51-45 lead after three quarters.

But for every run Sehome had, Anacortes had one of its own. The Seahawks wasted no time putting together a 7-2 run to open the final quarter to get back within one point.

"We've got some pretty good senior leadership and then Davis [Fogle] stepped up," Senff said. "His IQ is off the charts as a player. He's played a lot of basketball at a young age. It's just good to see those guys stepping up in the right moments."

Fogle exploded for 23 points in the second half with 19 of them coming in the fourth quarter and overtime, for an astounding total of 37 points for the game.

"He's tough. He's got great ball skills and can shoot away, he can take it to the basket and he's pretty complete offensively," Sehome coach Brad Jackson said.

Also scoring in double-figures for the Seahawks were seniors Jacob Hayes and John-Fritz Von Hagel with 16 each.

For Sehome, the fourth quarter was a tale of missed opportunities.

"We had some opportunities there late that hurt us," Jackson said. "We didn't get a very good shot there at the end of regulation and turned it over two or three times to start overtime. Those are the kind of things in a close game that really matter."

Kepley finished with a team-high 27 points. Seniors Grey Garrison had 15 and Mat Storms contributed 12.

While getting the win over Sehome is only one in what's going to be a daunting stretch for the Seahawks who still have games against Lynden and Blaine, both ranked in the top-10 of Class 1A and 2A.

"This was a great atmosphere and we've been talking about composure, so refreshing it was key," Senff said.

As for Sehome, Jackson thinks a game like this will be good for his group with more important games on deck.

"It's the same all the time for us," Jackson said. "It's really about us and how we do our thing."

