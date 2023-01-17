Read full article on original website
Related
thechiefleader.com
Legislative raises were fair
Fact check on Larry Penner's letter about legislative salaries: Numerous state employees earn more than $102,500. That's public record at www.seethroughny.net. Per the Department of Labor, the New York State average weekly wage for public and private sector workers for 2021 was $1,688.19. That comes to about $87,750 per year and is a better comparison point than the $54,500 Mr. Penner quotes.
thechiefleader.com
Among Dems, dividers aplenty
Looking at the two major parties, I wonder if the Republicans’ function is to be so horrible that they make awful Democrats look good. This serves the purpose of America's multi-billionaire class, who don't have to worry about either party they fund working against their interests. Let's start with...
Comments / 0