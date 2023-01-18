Read full article on original website
One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a stand-off with multiple law enforcement agencies in Traill County Wednesday evening. Authorities say deputies, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security were attempting to serve a search warrant at a rural Mayville residence.
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a large police presence in Traill County Wednesday evening as officers continue to deal with a quickly-evolving situation. Authorities confirm with Valley News Live the Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units, as well as the Traill County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are on scene in Mayville and are dealing with a ‘subject inside of a home.’ Authorities say agents with the BCI were serving a search warrant on the property at 239 Highway 18 SE before the situation escalated.
Grand Forks Regional SWAT team called to Mayville incident
(Mayville, ND) -- Multiple authorities are currently working to resolve a situation developing in Traill County. Officials say multiple different agencies, including the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team, are currently at the scene of a home in Mayville. The reason for the response is not known to the public at this time.
Update: Mayville man takes own life in standoff after attempted search warrant
(Mayville, ND) -- A 59-year old Mayville area man shot and killed himself after authorities converged on his property to serve a search warrant Wednesday evening. The Traill County Sheriff's Office, BCI and the Department of Homeland Security went to the rural Mayville home late Wednesday afternoon to serve the warrant but the man barricaded himself inside a room in a shop building. Grand Forks Regional Swat was called in to assist.
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 20, 2023
Absentee voting for the Crookston Public School’s upcoming referendum must be received no later than Monday, February 13, by 4:30 p.m. You can either vote Absentee in person at the District Office at the Crookston High School between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday or by requesting and completing an Absentee Ballot Application form and return it to Marilyn Wahouske in the District Office before receiving a ballot by mail. Please allow up to seven business days to allow for delivery time when mailing. Any ballots arriving by mail will still be accepted on Election Day, provided they are postmarked prior to February 13. More information on the referendum can be found by going to https://sites.google.com/u/0/d/1VWmh_ToO8NBRQWTHBEEV5cHu8jDKF0CC/preview.
Bernard Buchholz – Obit
Bernard Buchholz, age 86, of Thief River Falls, MN, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls, MN. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm, with a visitation 1 hour prior, at the Aspelund Lutheran Church, rural Flom, MN.
Gerald A. Jacobson – Obit
Gerald A. Jacobson, 80, Fertile, MN, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Riverview Health in Crookston, MN. Gerald “Jerry” Allen Jacobson was born on January 18, 1942, to Alfred and Gladys (Eggen) Jacobson on a rural farm in Woodside Township. He was baptized and confirmed at Maple Lake Lutheran Church in Maple Bay. He attended 4 years of rural school and graduated from Fertile-Beltrami High School. As a Junior in High School, he met the love of his life, Lynn (Erikson). They were married on June 30, 1963. They had 4 children; Geoffrey, Steven, Amy, and Elizabeth. Their children filled their early years with activities, birthday parties, family outings, and so much love. He continued to have such a close bond and relationship with all of his children and cherished the memories made.
CHEDA DISCUSSES REDEVELOPMENT OF THEIR B3 GRANTS TO STAY MORE IN CROOKSTON
The Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met on Tuesday for a regular meeting at 7:00 a.m. at the Valley Technology Park. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the board approving their meeting minutes from their last meeting on Monday, December 19, and their special meeting on Tuesday, December 27, which they approved unanimously.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT HOLDS SECOND PUBLIC MEETING ON SECOND SERIES OF MULTIUSE FACILITY REFERENDUM
The Crookston Public School District held a public meeting on Thursday night in the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room about the multiuse facility. Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn began the meeting by presenting the facility, explaining it would be on the field at the northeast end of the school next to the tennis courts. The facility will house over 750 people with eight-track lanes, a press box, concessions stand, and bathrooms.
Retired UND Police Officer passes away after cancer battle
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota Police Department says a retired Police Lieutenant has died after battling cancer. The UND Police Department says Mark dedicated his life to service and family. He is a veteran of the U.S. Military who served over 20 years in both active military and reserve duty before retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 2009. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 98 in Langdon, ND.
CROOKSTON LIBRARY’S BOOKS & BREWS CLUB TO DISCUSS “THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO ON TUESDAY
The Crookston Public Library will host a meeting of the Books & Brews Book Club on Tuesday, January 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, 925 Fisher Ave. The group will read and discuss “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The book club meets on the fourth Tuesday of every other month to discuss books and enjoy beverages.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS DOWNED BY SOLID TRF TEAM
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team gave up to many pins as the Thief River Falls Prowlers won a dual 46-28 at the Crookston High School Gym. Thief River Falls started with a pin at 106 pounds for a 6-0 lead. Evin Trudeau was next at 113 pounds, which was an entertaining and hard-fought match. Trudeau trailed 2-1 after the first period, and a flurry early in the second period gave Trudeau two points for a reversal for a 3-2 lead, but Landen Larson countered with a reversal of his own to take a 4-3. Halfway through the third period, Evin cut Larson loose and gave up a point but immediately countered with a takedown to tie the match at 5-5. Nobody scored the rest of the period to force a sudden victory period. In the one-minute sudden victory (overtime) period, it looked like Trudeau had what looked to be a takedown before Larson was able to fight it off. Larson countered with a shot and almost got the takedown, but Trudeau had a tremendous move to bring Larson down for a takedown to win the match 7-5. Thief River Falls made quick work of the 120-pound match with a pin in 14 seconds to take a 12-3 lead.
Muriel Theresa Sheridan – Obit
Muriel Theresa Sheridan, 95, of Shelly, MN passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Halstad Living Center in Halstad, MN. Muriel was born to Edwin and Edna (Blix) Tronnes on July 30, 1927, in Shelly. She attended school near Shelly, MN. She married Donald Sheridan in 1971.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS INVITES COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO INFORMAL INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS ON PROPOSED MULTIUSE COMPLEX
The Crookston Public School District would like to invite all Crookston School District families, community members, and district residents to an opportunity to hear more information on the School District’s upcoming referendum on Tuesday, February 14, for a proposed Multiuse Outdoor Complex. Participants will have an opportunity to hear...
BAGLEY-FOSSTON BEATS PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY IN OVERTIME FOR SECOND TIME THIS SEASON
The Crookston Pirates Boy’s Hockey team traveled to Bagley on Thursday night to battle the Bagley-Fosston Flyers. For the second time this year, the Flyers would beat the Pirates in overtime on a game-winning goal by Breckin Levin, to win the game 4-3. FIRST PERIOD – — The Pirates...
CROOKSTON BUILDERS CLUB IS COLLECTING ITEMS NEEDED AT THE CROOKSTON CARE & SHARE
The Crookston Builders Club is collecting items that are needed for the Crookston Care & Share. This collection will go until Monday, January 30. The items they are most in need of at this time include;. Deodorant (men’s and women’s) Shower Gel/Body Wash. Shaving Cream. Loofah. Diapers sizes...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT REFERENDUM VOTING INFORMATION
The Crookston School District is passing along the following Multi-Use Complex referendum voting information for district residents. The election will take place on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1214 University Ave., Crookston, MN. Who is eligible to vote: Anyone...
