The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team gave up to many pins as the Thief River Falls Prowlers won a dual 46-28 at the Crookston High School Gym. Thief River Falls started with a pin at 106 pounds for a 6-0 lead. Evin Trudeau was next at 113 pounds, which was an entertaining and hard-fought match. Trudeau trailed 2-1 after the first period, and a flurry early in the second period gave Trudeau two points for a reversal for a 3-2 lead, but Landen Larson countered with a reversal of his own to take a 4-3. Halfway through the third period, Evin cut Larson loose and gave up a point but immediately countered with a takedown to tie the match at 5-5. Nobody scored the rest of the period to force a sudden victory period. In the one-minute sudden victory (overtime) period, it looked like Trudeau had what looked to be a takedown before Larson was able to fight it off. Larson countered with a shot and almost got the takedown, but Trudeau had a tremendous move to bring Larson down for a takedown to win the match 7-5. Thief River Falls made quick work of the 120-pound match with a pin in 14 seconds to take a 12-3 lead.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO