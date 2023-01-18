Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
DEJA VU FOR THE SPARTANS
BOARDMAN, OH – For the second straight time, the Boardman Spartans girls’ basketball team did the unthinkable against the Howland Tigers. After a come-from-behind win against the Tigers back on December 14th, they wanted to do it again. Trailing by fifteen late in the third, the Spartans would score 19 unanswered points and hold off Howland as they stole one from the Tigers by a score of 38-36. Boardman started off strong as they took a 15-4 lead late into the first. That was mostly successful thanks to four successful treys, and 8 first-quarter points by junior Mackenzie Riccitelli. It would be a tale of two quarters, though, as the Tigers turned the game completely around and outscored the Spartans in the second quarter 19-2 to take a 25-17 edge at intermission.
ysnlive.com
CARDS DEAL A FINAL BLOW
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Canfield’s star trio of juniors all reach double digits in the Cardinals road victory over Chaney, 66-58. Canfield jumped out to an early lead by as many as fourteen in the first half thanks to Dom Cruz’s 8 first quarter points and Jake Schneider’s 7 in the second period. An impressive 10-0 run to end the half however would close the Cardinal lead to just four heading into the break.
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS NOT TO BE DENIED
CANFIELD OH- The Raiders were sailing high coming in to their Friday matchup with a talented Niles team. Fresh off their dramatic comeback victory over Struthers the Raiders had all the energy in the gym. The only time South Range trailed was in the first 15 seconds of the game when the Dragons scored off the jump ball. South Range would quickly respond, take the lead, and then hold on to it wire to wire. That is not to say that the Dragons never fought back. On several occasions throughout the game the Raiders had to come up with big plays to keep Niles at bay. After the Dragons made their final push towards the Raiders lead, the home team fired back with a 21 point fourth quarter to win 58-45.
ysnlive.com
WEST BRANCH DROPS DOWN ON THE DUKES
BELOIT OH- The West Branch boys basketball team picked up its third straight win on Friday by beating Marlington 40-37. The Warriors lost the first meeting, but were able to split the season series with its rival. West Branch has now won three straight games in a row all inside the EBC.
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS SHAKE OFF THE RUST
CANFIELD OH- The Raiders hadn’t played in seven days coming in to Thursday’s conference matchup with Jefferson. The rust of a week off definitely showed early. That was something Jefferson tried hard to take advantage of. They led a lot of the first quarter, and a good chunk of the second. Tatum Bordeaux hit a three in the second quarter to put Jefferson ahead 10-7. That is when the Raiders woke up. They ended the first half on a 7-0 run, and extended it to a 26-3 run by the end of the third. It was all South Range from that point as they won 41-21.
ysnlive.com
MINERAL RIDGE WITH SECOND NAIL BITING WIN OF THE WEEK
MCDONALD, OH- The Mineral Ridge Rams girls basketball team has been battle tested for close contests after picking up their second one point victory of the week. On Monday, the Rams got past LaBrae by one point and last night they defeated the Blue Devils 40-39. Mineral Ridge had a...
ysnlive.com
CARDINALS BIG FIRST HALF PUSHES THEM PAST SPARTANS
BOARDMAN, OH- The Canfield Cardinals continued to impress with a ten point victory over the Boardman Spartans on Wednesday night. Canfield got off to a hot start in the first two quarters, and took the lead the entire way to pick up win number 14 of the season. Canfield came...
ysnlive.com
POLAND COMPLETES SEASON SWEEP OF DRAGONS
POLAND OH- The last time Poland found themselves in a conference game, they ended it on a sour note. Girard handed the Bulldogs their first conference loss of the year just 7 days ago. Poland was itching to get back to their conference dominance, and they wasted no time jumping on Niles. The Bulldogs cruised their way to a 59-35 win.
ysnlive.com
BIG DUB FOR THE DEVILS
BERLIN CENTER OH- Thursday night on the network saw various girls basketball conference matchups take place, primarily occurring in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC). The Scarlet Division of The MVAC had a premier matchup happening in Berlin Center when The Western Reserve Blue Devils hosted The Waterloo Vikings. In the last meeting in Atwater, The Viking were able to claim the 6 point victory. After losing three consecutive matchups to The Vikings, this one was of high importance to The Blue Devils.
ysnlive.com
LADY QUAKERS TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS
SALEM, OH-The Lady Quakers move to 14-2 on the season as they defeated the Carrollton Warriors in EBC conference play 53-37. Kaylee Carlisle had a career-high 14 points on the night and contributed 5 boards. Rylee Hutton also contributed 14 points with 3 steals. Abbie Davidson and Lauryn Barton had 8 points apiece.
ysnlive.com
HAMILTON BARRELS HIS WAY TO 1000
KINSMAN,OHIO- What a night it was in little Kinsman, Ohio as the Badger Braves took on the Lordstown Devils. The man of the night was Brad Hamilton, who dropped 38 points and secured his spot in the Badger record books by reaching 1,000 career points. Hamilton got hot fast and...
ysnlive.com
EAST PALESTINE SHOWING LIFE MIDSEASON
EAST PALESTINE, OH- Will Franklin understands what it takes to win in girls high school basketball, and in 2023, it looks like Coach Frank has his team locked in heading down the home stretch toward the tournament. The proof was in the pudding on Thursday en route to a 44-17 conference victory over Valley Christian.
ysnlive.com
AT YOUR SERVICE
KINSMAN, OH- The Badger Braves have grown into one of the area’s most exciting teams on the hardwood. The defense-driven, high-flying, clutch-shooting hoops club has a ton of big names on the roster, and among them is a guy that has had his hand in the pile since his freshmen season. A guy that will put his ego aside for the good of the team, and his talents shine when he gets his opportunity!
ysnlive.com
MAKE IT TEN IN A ROW FOR BADGER
ASHTABULA, OHIO- The Badger Lady Braves traveled on the road to take on the St. John’s Lady Heralds. The first half of the game was very back and forth as the Braves led the Heralds 28-22. The Braves really picked up the defensive side of things and had 11 steals and 21 defensive rebounds. Katie Grexa led the way for the Braves, dropping 27 points. Hannah Betts also chipped in 12 points and 7 rebounds as the Braves defeated the Heralds 58-35.
ysnlive.com
URSULINE RUNS INTO A STRONG IRISH TEAM
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO- The Ursuline Lady Irish took on the visiting St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Lady Irish. Ursuline struggled with turnovers throughout the game and kept trying to climb out of the whole that they were in. St. Vincent-St. Mary’s kept the strong hold on Ursuline by overwhelming defense and quick in transition buckets as they went on to defeat Ursuline 61-27.
ysnlive.com
HOBAN BREAKS THE DOORS DOWN
AKRON OH- Hoban sports one of the hardest schedules in the state of Ohio this season. So it hasn’t been too often they’ve been able to blast right through opponents. In fact, the last two wins that they’ve secured have been by a combined 5 points. That was not the case however on Thursday night as the Knights stormed their way to a 83-54 victory over Lutheran East.
Comments / 0