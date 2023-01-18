Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Rogers reaches 1,000 career points as Hickman girls basketball beats Helias
Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia. In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
KTLO
Thursday basketball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams hosting West Memphis West
Basketball makes up much of the local Thursday basketball schedule as three of Mountain Home’s junior high teams return to the home floor for an outing with West Memphis West. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 5 followed by both freshman contests. Elsewhere on the junior...
Kait 8
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured more conference matchups all over the area. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23) Blytheville 56, Brookland 47 (Boys) Paragould 53, Nettleton 46 (Girls) Nettleton 78, Paragould 73 (Boys) West Memphis 55, Valley View 39 (Girls) West Memphis 68, Valley View 38 (Boys) Osceola 63,...
965thecave.com
Trojans Topple Tribe in Boys High School Basketball; Lady Tribe Roll
Tecumseh, MI – It was a double-header split Tuesday night between the Tecumseh and Madison basketball teams. Jeff Bowman was on the call for 96.5fm The Cave, and has the results…
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS traveling to Greenwood
High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule as Mountain Home goes back to the road. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will make their longest trip of the conference slate as they go to Greenwood. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 11-9 on the season and 2-2 in...
KHSAA approves new alignment plan for football for 2023 and 2024 seasons. What that means
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control approved a new alignment plan for football Wednesday but chose to use it only for the next two seasons instead of the next four. The alignment approved Wednesday will be in effect for the 2023 and...
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – January 18, 2023
Last night in the 43rd Annual Carmi-White County Invitational Tournament, Harrisburg defeated Fairfield in overtime 56-55. In game 2, Mt. Vernon defeated Evansville Day 79-69. There will be no games tonight in the CIT. Tomorrow night, Harrisburg will play Evansville Day at 5:30, and Carmi will take on Mt. Vernon...
