Columbia Missourian

Rogers reaches 1,000 career points as Hickman girls basketball beats Helias

Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia. In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
COLUMBIA, MO
Kait 8

Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured more conference matchups all over the area. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23) Blytheville 56, Brookland 47 (Boys) Paragould 53, Nettleton 46 (Girls) Nettleton 78, Paragould 73 (Boys) West Memphis 55, Valley View 39 (Girls) West Memphis 68, Valley View 38 (Boys) Osceola 63,...
JONESBORO, AR
wrul.com

Local Sports Recap – January 18, 2023

Last night in the 43rd Annual Carmi-White County Invitational Tournament, Harrisburg defeated Fairfield in overtime 56-55. In game 2, Mt. Vernon defeated Evansville Day 79-69. There will be no games tonight in the CIT. Tomorrow night, Harrisburg will play Evansville Day at 5:30, and Carmi will take on Mt. Vernon...
HARRISBURG, IL

Comments / 0

