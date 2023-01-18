Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Galentines to return to Wetumpka for second year
A day of fun for the girls will fill the streets of downtown Wetumpka next month. Main Street Wetumpka’s Galentines returns Feb. 4 for its second year. “It is the ultimate girls’ day,” Main Street Wetumpka director Haley Greene said. “It encourages moms, daughters, friends and groups of people to spend the day in downtown Wetumpka. It is a day of fun and shopping.”
Wetumpka Herald
Coosa and Elmore counties now eligible for FEMA assistance
Assistance from the federal government is now available to tornado victims in Elmore and Coosa counties. FEMA added additional counties Friday morning, eight days after an EF3 tornado crossed the state killing seven. In Elmore County alone, more than 40 homes were either destroyed or severely damaged. “Individuals and households...
Wetumpka Herald
Wheeler
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive Levonta Whe…
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka's Eldridge wins state title, duals team finishes Top 4 in 6A
Wetumpka’s Juliana Eldridge capped off a perfect wrestling season with a state championship on Friday. Eldridge, an eighth grader and the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state of Alabama, claimed the championship in the 107-pound weight class by defeating Arab’s Madilyn Rogers, 10-4, by decision. With her win,...
Wetumpka Herald
Peake's buzzer-beater lifts Indians past Mustangs in overtime
D’Marcus Peake took matters into his own hands on Saturday night. After a free throw tied the game with less than 15 seconds to go, Stanhope Elmore was set up to inbound the ball. Peake stood at mid-court as Wetumpka full-court pressed the Mustangs. Stanhope passed the ball twice...
Wetumpka Herald
Police seek burglar’s identity
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a residential burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators used CrimeStoppers to release a photograph of an unknown subject wanted for a residential burglary. “The offense occurred, Saturday, Dec. 31 at about 1:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of...
Wetumpka Herald
PHOTOS: Wetumpka basketball sweeps Stanhope Elmore
Peake's buzzer-beater lifts Indians past Mustangs in overtime. D’Marcus Peake took matters into his own hands on Saturday night.
Wetumpka Herald
Law enforcement search for fugitive
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive Levonta Wheeler, 30. According to a CrimeStoppers release, Wheeler, 30 is Black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. “Wheeler is wanted for two counts of felony domestic violence third degree criminal...
Wetumpka Herald
Gladys Knight to perform in Wetumpka
Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight will take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel (WCW) Entertainment Center stage in March. Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade: “Good Woman” (1991); “Just for You” (1994); the inspirational “Many Different Roads” (1999); and “At Last” (2001). “At Last” showed the world that she still has what it takes to record a hit album, employing the talents of contemporary producers like Randy Jackson, Gary Brown and James D.C. Williams III, Jon John, Jamey Jaz, Keith Thomas, Tom Dowd and Tiger Roberts.
