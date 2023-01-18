Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Related
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid, James Harden sit with foot injuries
Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden are sitting out Saturday night's road game against the Sacramento Kings due to foot injuries. Embiid is dealing with a left foot injury while Harden has a right foot strain.
Albany Herald
Tyrese Maxey leads shorthanded Sixers past Kings
Tyrese Maxey recorded 32 points and six assists and the Philadelphia 76ers withstood the absences of Joel Embiid and James Harden to notch a 129-127 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Tobias Harris had 17 points and six assists before fouling out for Philadelphia, which completed a...
Albany Herald
Winning streak over, Grizzlies aim to start new one in Phoenix
The Memphis Grizzlies will look to return to the win column on Sunday night when they continue their season-high five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies squandered a 13-point lead in the third quarter and saw their franchise-record-tying 11-game winning streak end with a 122-121 setback at the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.
Albany Herald
Rui Hachimura scores 30 as Wizards top Magic
Rui Hachimura came off the bench to lead all scorers with 30 points, and seven players scored in double figures for the Washington Wizards in their 138-118 win over the visiting Orlando Magic on Saturday. Hachimura shot 13-of-22 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, matching his career high...
Albany Herald
Anthony Edwards scores 44 in Wolves' comeback over Rockets
Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points and the host Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from a 12-point, second-half deficit to defeat the reeling Houston Rockets 113-104 on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Rockets committed seven of their 23 turnovers in the fourth quarter to grease the skids of their 13th consecutive loss....
Albany Herald
Hornets rally from 19-point hole, beat Hawks in final seconds
Terry Rozier scored 34 points and hit three go-ahead free throws with 1.1 seconds left to help the visiting Charlotte Hornets overcome a 19-point, second-half deficit and beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-118 on Saturday, ending the Hawks’ five-game winning streak. Atlanta’s Clint Capela made two clutch free throws and...
Albany Herald
Flyers, Jets ready for fast turnaround after big wins
The Philadelphia Flyers will look for their 10th win in 13 games when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. The Flyers posted a hard-earned, 2-1 road victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday thanks in large part to 30 saves from goaltender Carter Hart.
Albany Herald
Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III injured vs. Raptors
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart twisted his right ankle and was helped off the court late in the first half of Saturday's game against the host Toronto Raptors. Smart promptly was ruled out for the rest of the game with a sprained right ankle. He finished with two points in 16 minutes of play.
Albany Herald
Celtics run win streak to 9 by edging Raptors
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games, matching their longest of the season. Reserves Grant Williams added 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard scored all 12...
Albany Herald
Minus four starters, Suns still defeat Pacers
Dependable Mikal Bridges had 22 points and four steals, Bismack Biyombo and Josh Okogie made surprising contributions and the Phoenix Suns overcame the absence of four starters to defeat the visiting Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Starting in place of Deandre Ayton, Biyombo anchored a strong defensive effort with...
Albany Herald
Raptors, Knicks coaches seek better defense from their teams
The Toronto Raptors will have one final chance this month to take advantage of their home court when they host the New York Knicks on Sunday before going on a seven-game road trip. The Raptors have dropped three straight after losing 106-104 to the injury-depleted Boston Celtics on Saturday to...
Albany Herald
Streak-busting Lakers hit road to face Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers literally stole a victory on Friday night. Now the Lakers are hoping to continue the momentum when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.
Albany Herald
Flyers build late lead, hang on to beat Red Wings
Scott Laughton and Noah Cates scored third-period goals and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers edged the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday night. Carter Hart made 30 saves, and the Flyers blocked 31 shots.
Albany Herald
Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari listed as active vs. Eagles
New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is listed as active for Saturday night's NFC divisional round playoff game against the host Philadelphia Eagles. Ojulari initially was listed as questionable to play due to a quad injury he sustained in New York's 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week.
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers preview: Matchups to watch, game info, prediction
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will renew their rivalry Sunday afternoon in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s
Albany Herald
What the Celtics Have Learned From the Warriors
Thursday’s overtime win doesn’t avenge anything for Boston, but Jayson Tatum & Co. remain motivated to dethrone Golden State on the NBA’s mountaintop.
Comments / 0