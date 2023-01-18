Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
New Stanford MBAs now make $250k per year on average
Stanford MBA graduates’ average salary has now increased for eight consecutive years, according to the Graduate School of Business’s (GSB) annual employment reports. Now, according to the 2022 Stanford MBA Employment Report, which was released Thursday, the average MBA student can expect to make more than a quarter million — specifically, $257,563 — per year in annual compensation upon graduating.
Stanford Daily
Nobel Laureate and Harvard, Princeton leaders to investigate Tessier-Lavigne’s work
A former Harvard provost, a Nobel laureate and a former Princeton president are among the scientists who have been tasked with investigating allegations of scientific misconduct in research papers co-authored by Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne. A spokesperson for the committee confirmed that Tessier-Lavigne has not been asked to step aside from his role as President during the investigation, which has continued to receive criticism from prominent scientists and Stanford insiders.
Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC
Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
Stanford Daily
A Hunt for history: Scavenging in the Bay
Armed with pen and paper, a camera and our trusty Google Maps, my small group of friends and I bundled into a car to discover the hidden wonders of Palo Alto in an attempt to make winter break more entertaining. On the dashboard, a copy of Cassie Kifer’s “San Jose Scavenger” marked the trail with black-and-white image snippets, riddles for clues and icons to nudge us in the right direction. The goal? To see if we could complete a scavenger hunt against the clock of daylight.
sfstandard.com
SF’s Pickleball Community Scores 8 Permanent Courts—but Not Everyone Is Happy
The Recreation and Park Commission voted unanimously Thursday to adopt what it has called a “hybrid” approach to pacify the ongoing feud between pickleball and tennis players for dedicated court space in the city. The decision will add eight dedicated, permanent courts at Larsen Playground at 850 Vicente...
Stanford Daily
Men’s basketball picks up first win of 2023, no longer winless in conference play
The Stanford men’s basketball team (6-12, 1-7 Pac-12) defeated the Oregon State Beavers (7-12, 1-7 Pac-12) 67-46 in Maples Pavilion on Thursday night to notch their first conference win of the season. With the win, the Cardinal are now tied with Oregon State for last place and also tally their first win of the new calendar year.
beyondchron.org
Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?
The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
SFist
Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont
Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Looks To Hike Penalties for Illegal Construction
Illegal construction in San Francisco might be about to get a whole lot more expensive. Proposed by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, new legislation would hike the fine for violating city planning or building codes to $1,000 per day from the previous $250 per day penalty. The new ordinance also clarifies that each individual unit in violation will be counted separately.
A S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time
If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
wolfstreet.com
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices Plunge 30% from Crazy Peak: Housing Bust 2
Hammered by waves of layoffs, swooning stocks, collapsing cryptos, and 6% mortgage rates. Home prices for all of California are down, Southern California too is getting hit, even San Diego, but the Bay Area is the standout in terms of the steep and deep plunge in prices. Sales of single-family...
hoodline.com
Popular Dai Thanh Supermarket opens new location in Berryessa
Popular Vietnamese supermarket Dai Thanh, which sold off a downtown San Jose property in 2021 for a pretty penny, has now opened the second of two new locations, this one on North Capitol Avenue in the Berryessa district. Dai Thanh Supermarket had its grand opening Tuesday at 1641 North Capitol...
Willits News
Photos: Before and after satellite photos of the Bay Area after string of atmospheric rivers
The wettest three-week period the Bay Area has seen in more than 160 years has brought a medley of colors to the region as seen from space. A series of atmospheric rivers have left behind white snow-capped mountains to teal coastal waters created by runoff from overflowing waterways. The natural-color...
sfstandard.com
Could SF’s Iconic Palm Trees Disappear?
It’s hard to imagine Dolores Street or the Embarcadero without palm trees. These towering, frond-topped columns—which somehow came to symbolize glamor, relaxation and the California lifestyle—are practically synonymous with the Golden State. And yet a recent report about the death of Los Angeles’ iconic palm population and...
Hawaii flights are still ridiculously cheap from San Francisco
You can get to the islands for under $120.
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
lookout.co
New Bay Area maps show hidden flood risk from sea level rise and groundwater
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Amid dramatic ocean swells and drenching atmospheric rivers, a new report lays bare a hidden aspect of sea level rise that has been exacerbating flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area. The report,...
vallejosun.com
Caltrans looking to elevate Highway 37 between Vallejo and Marin County
VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation is seeking to elevate state Highway 37 between Vallejo and Marin County to protect the flood-prone highway from sea level rise from climate change. Caltrans conducted a study of options starting in the fall of 2020 as the agency predicted worsening flooding...
padailypost.com
Car accident claims local student
Correction: This story has been revised to say that Scheetz’s car was T-boned by another driver, according to the victim’s father. A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, was...
