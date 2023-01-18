ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford Daily

New Stanford MBAs now make $250k per year on average

Stanford MBA graduates’ average salary has now increased for eight consecutive years, according to the Graduate School of Business’s (GSB) annual employment reports. Now, according to the 2022 Stanford MBA Employment Report, which was released Thursday, the average MBA student can expect to make more than a quarter million — specifically, $257,563 — per year in annual compensation upon graduating.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Nobel Laureate and Harvard, Princeton leaders to investigate Tessier-Lavigne’s work

A former Harvard provost, a Nobel laureate and a former Princeton president are among the scientists who have been tasked with investigating allegations of scientific misconduct in research papers co-authored by Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne. A spokesperson for the committee confirmed that Tessier-Lavigne has not been asked to step aside from his role as President during the investigation, which has continued to receive criticism from prominent scientists and Stanford insiders.
STANFORD, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC

Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stanford Daily

A Hunt for history: Scavenging in the Bay

Armed with pen and paper, a camera and our trusty Google Maps, my small group of friends and I bundled into a car to discover the hidden wonders of Palo Alto in an attempt to make winter break more entertaining. On the dashboard, a copy of Cassie Kifer’s “San Jose Scavenger” marked the trail with black-and-white image snippets, riddles for clues and icons to nudge us in the right direction. The goal? To see if we could complete a scavenger hunt against the clock of daylight.
PALO ALTO, CA
beyondchron.org

Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?

The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont

Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Looks To Hike Penalties for Illegal Construction

Illegal construction in San Francisco might be about to get a whole lot more expensive. Proposed by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, new legislation would hike the fine for violating city planning or building codes to $1,000 per day from the previous $250 per day penalty. The new ordinance also clarifies that each individual unit in violation will be counted separately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time

If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Popular Dai Thanh Supermarket opens new location in Berryessa

Popular Vietnamese supermarket Dai Thanh, which sold off a downtown San Jose property in 2021 for a pretty penny, has now opened the second of two new locations, this one on North Capitol Avenue in the Berryessa district. Dai Thanh Supermarket had its grand opening Tuesday at 1641 North Capitol...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Could SF’s Iconic Palm Trees Disappear?

It’s hard to imagine Dolores Street or the Embarcadero without palm trees. These towering, frond-topped columns—which somehow came to symbolize glamor, relaxation and the California lifestyle—are practically synonymous with the Golden State. And yet a recent report about the death of Los Angeles’ iconic palm population and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

Caltrans looking to elevate Highway 37 between Vallejo and Marin County

VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation is seeking to elevate state Highway 37 between Vallejo and Marin County to protect the flood-prone highway from sea level rise from climate change. Caltrans conducted a study of options starting in the fall of 2020 as the agency predicted worsening flooding...
VALLEJO, CA
padailypost.com

Car accident claims local student

Correction: This story has been revised to say that Scheetz’s car was T-boned by another driver, according to the victim’s father. A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, was...
PALO ALTO, CA

