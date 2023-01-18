ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

TMZ.com

Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk

Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics

Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news

Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

