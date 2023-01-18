Read full article on original website
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
TMZ.com
Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk
Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
10 Most Hated NBA Players Of The 2022-23 NBA Season
Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are amongst the most hated players in today's NBA.
Stephen Jackson Says Spurs Would Have Won More Championships If Tony Parker Was Less Selfish
Stephen Jackson had a hot take on Tony Parker.
"Chris Webber and Charles Barkley were more talented but they didn't outwork me" - Karl Malone prides himself as the hardest-working big man
Karl Malone believes that only Chris Webber, Derrick Coleman and Charles Barkley were more talented than him but that doesn't mean they were better
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
This Lakers Blockbuster Trade Will Land Them Two Bulls Stars Worth Over $75 Million
This trade sends two stars to the Lakers.
World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news
Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Is Maya Moore's Net Worth? Basketball Star Retires From WNBA
Some call her the greatest player of all time while others consider her to be the LeBron James of the WNBA. Maya Moore has had a long-running career in professional basketball and has reached remarkable milestones both on and off the court. Article continues below advertisement. On Jan. 16, 2023,...
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
Lakers: Trading LeBron James To Big-Market East Team Could Land All-Star In LA
Would LA bite on a timeline reset?
Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game
Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night. Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank. “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied. Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"I just laughed about it" — When DeMar DeRozan was mistaken for a trespasser at Air Canada Centre
The security personnel asked DeMar DeRozan if he was an employee.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
How a trade for New York Knicks’ benchwarmer could solve Philadelphia 76ers’ luxury tax problem
Like most teams in the NBA title hunt, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make some moves ahead of
Blockbuster Trade Scenario: New York Knicks Acquire Bradley Beal
This trade sends Bradley Beal to the New York Knicks.
