California State

Green Achers
2d ago

The reservoirs would fill up a lot quicker if the DWR would stop releasing the water from them. Dumping into the oceans so they can keep the drought going! This is a man made drought caused by foolish water management! Wake up, California!

Guest
2d ago

HOW MUCH WATER EXACTLY, is the Water Agencies just letting the excess rain waters, flow right out into the ocean??? Fact:. 98%!!!

Unfathomable Won
1d ago

2 weeks ago the Shasta resistor was at 50% and Castaic at 55% with all other reservoirs claiming full capacity. All that rain for those next 2 weeks have put our reservoirs in a deficit. We are being played by our California government, they found a way to get money and they will not ever give it back. They release the water for insignificant creatures and are fine with mankind suffering. 🤑🤑🤪🤑🤑

sjvsun.com

Calif. snowpack reaching record-setting levels

Weeks of torrential storms are resulting in California’s snowpack reaching record levels. Currently at more than double the average for January, the snowpack – while early on in the season – is outpacing records set 40 years ago. The big picture: California’s total snowpack currently sits at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels

In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Chilly mornings, sunny afternoons ahead from Sacramento to the Sierra

A cool north breeze will send temperatures back into the 30s tonight in the valley. That breeze will prevent fog around Sacramento but areas of San Joaquin Valley may wake up to some patches of fog Friday morning. A light northwest breeze will keep temperatures several degrees below average Friday...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
KCRA.com

2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two backcountry skiers were sent to nearby hospitals Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Valley vineyards reaping benefits from string of atmospheric rivers

CLARKSBURG — Some of the most visual reminders of the storms in our area are on farms and orchards where floodwaters have still yet to recede.Valley farms and orchards have been inundated with rain the last two weeks, and unless their property has been oversaturated, it's been nothing but a positive for most in the agricultural sector as they look toward growing season with freshly fertile land.Julietta Winery General Manager Annie McEwan joked the vineyard now has lakefront property."It's our new Lake Julietta, though!" she said.A flooded field on the property next to the vineyard has enveloped some vines —...
COURTLAND, CA
Mountain Democrat

Day Hiker: Confluence Trail

The underrated Confluence Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area hosts a stone perch perfect for watching the north and middle forks of the American River collide and continue as one toward Folsom and beyond. A large Native American grinding rock sits just behind this point. I can only imagine people sharing stories and using this location to grind acorns while enjoying the river and the canyon it flows through.
AUBURN, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms

The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

