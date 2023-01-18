ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Calloway’s McCartney takes harrier talents to Peay

MURRAY —It is not very often that someone from the Murray area can be found willingly proclaiming the following words — “Let’s Go Peay!”. However, that is about to become life for Calloway County cross country standout Landon McCartney. Last week, he signed a National Letter-of-Intent to run for the next several years at Murray State’s former bitter Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay, and being a Laker, he will not have to change his colors too much.
whvoradio.com

Hoptown This Morning with Eddie Owen and Kim Allen – Weekdays 6am-9am

Eddie Owen is a Hopkinsville native and started on the radio exactly one week after graduating high school. He attended UK where he majored in broadcasting. Now after 40+ years of radio and television experience, he is the co-host of Hoptown This Morning on 96.5FM and 1480AM with Ann Petrie and also holds down 9 AM – Noon on WKDZ.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan 20, 2023

William Hugh ‘Billy’ Shipley Jr. William Hugh “Billy” Shipley Jr., 75k, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan.17, 2023, at his home. Born Jan. 22, 1948, in Hazel, he was the son of William Hugh Shipley Sr., and Mary Marshall Shipley. He in quality control at Kenlake...
HAZEL, KY
WBBJ

HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder

5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Lafayette continuing as incorporated town

Christian County’s smallest city has no intention of giving up its incorporated status anytime soon, despite recent reports it may happen against the town’s will. Department for Local Government spokesman Logan Fogle named Lafayette among nine Kentucky cities that could be dissolved in a Herald-Leader story. Some of the towns didn’t have a functioning government to accept COVID relief funds that were designated to each Kentucky municipality and at least some didn’t meet mandatory requirements of listing an address and phone number for their city hall.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Biden Announces Upcoming Plans for Tennessee’s Economy

NASHVILLE, TN — President Joe Biden has released his economic plan for Tennessee, as well as a recap of accomplishments made by his administration since taking office in 2020. These accomplishments include a shrinking unemployment rate, 206,000 new jobs, and 179,004 new business filings in Tennessee since December 2020, with bigger plans for the state scheduled further this year.
TENNESSEE STATE
wnky.com

Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
radionwtn.com

Clarksville Police Seeking Paris Man

Clarksville, Tenn.–The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris for a robbery which occurred Friday. According to Clarksville Police, a warant has been issued for Bentley for robbery at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6’2” tall,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy