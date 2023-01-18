Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway’s McCartney takes harrier talents to Peay
MURRAY —It is not very often that someone from the Murray area can be found willingly proclaiming the following words — “Let’s Go Peay!”. However, that is about to become life for Calloway County cross country standout Landon McCartney. Last week, he signed a National Letter-of-Intent to run for the next several years at Murray State’s former bitter Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay, and being a Laker, he will not have to change his colors too much.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hagans named Valley Field Athlete of the Week
MURRAY — Murray State track and field athlete Rachel Hagans was named Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Thursday. She earned her honors after her record-breaking performance last weekend at the Commodore Challenge, hosted by Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: Racer men can’t sulk about Belmont loss Indiana State coming Saturday
MURRAY — Steve Prohm has been trying to educate the Murray State men’s basketball fan base all season about the beast that is the Missouri Valley Conference. He knows about a conference like this, called the Big 12. He spent six, for the most part, successful years at Iowa State before things went sour in Ames. And he has been there and done that when it comes to situations such as the one facing his Racers.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State Athletics launches Dennis Jackson Leadership Program – Powered by Swift & Staley
MURRAY — Murray State Athletics officially launched the Dennis Jackson Leadership program, powered by Swift & Staley. The program provides the needed tools to Murray State student-athletes in the areas of personal growth, life skills and professional development. From recruitment through retirement, the program is a guide for student-athletes to be successful people both with their families and in their careers.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan 20, 2023
William Hugh ‘Billy’ Shipley Jr. William Hugh “Billy” Shipley Jr., 75k, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan.17, 2023, at his home. Born Jan. 22, 1948, in Hazel, he was the son of William Hugh Shipley Sr., and Mary Marshall Shipley. He in quality control at Kenlake...
clarksvillenow.com
Wyatt Johnson’s Katherine Johnson Cannata, Sidney Johnson honored with Patriot award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Katherine Johnson Cannata and Sidney Johnson, dealer principals from the Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group, were recently honored with the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The ESGR is the Defense Department agency promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and...
WBBJ
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
Wanted Haywood man Kevin Watson captured
UPDATE: Haywood authorities said they have a discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of Kevin Watson. Officials are working to positively identify the remains. The body will be sent for autopsy and further identification. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from […]
WBBJ
Business relocates, another to open in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
Murray Ledger & Times
Seiber to fill MISD Board vacancy
MURRAY – The Murray Independent Board of Education, by a consensus vote of the board on Jan. 18, appointed Adam Seiber to fill the board vacancy created due to the resignation of Gayle Rogers in December. Seiber’s service will begin on Feb. 9. Seiber is a 1996 graduate...
WBBJ
Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
WBBJ
New Deputy Mayor, HR director appointed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County has a new Deputy Mayor and Director of Human Resources. According to a news release, Assistant District Attorney Terica Smith, a Jackson native, was appointed to the new role by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. Her education includes a Political Science degree from Tennessee...
Search continues for missing Tennessee woman, husband charged with murder
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities continued their search for missing woman Britney and Kevin Watson, her husband, on Friday, January 20, 2023. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. said that the search for the missing couple was ramping up after authorities filed a warrant against Kevin Watson for the first-degree murder of his wife.
Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’ to cross a busy street
For most of us, getting hit by a car would be pretty shocking, but you may be shocked to learn that's happened to some people who have used Manna Café and the Refuge shelter on Providence Boulevard.
WBBJ
Henry County man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Henry County man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison. According to a news release, Gary Osborne, 50, of Buchanan, was sentenced on Wednesday. The release says that in August of 2018, a search warrant was executed on Osborne’s home, where...
Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
WBBJ
Man arrested for arson in Trenton house fire
TRENTON, Tenn. — An investigation into a house fire in Trenton has led to an arrest. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 58-year-old Wally Owens was taken into custody on Thursday. The TBI says their agents joined the Trenton Fire Department in investigating a house fire that occurred...
thecamdenchronicle.com
‘Operation Dark Crystal’ nets dozens of arrests
ILL-GOTTEN GAINS – Various drugs, paraphernalia, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized during the roundup on Jan. 10. An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll and adjacent counties has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, during an extensive roundup involving numerous law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, weapons, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized after warrants were handed down from the grand jury.
WBBJ
Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver
JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
Comments / 0