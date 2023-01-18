ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Ron G
4d ago

It was only a matter of time before I knew this was coming... 'Earlier this month, Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's new attorney general — the first African American to hold the position...' -- Brown is the product of a white, Swiss mother and a black Jamaican father. He is not 'African American!'

The Baltimore Sun

Wes Moore takes oath as Maryland's first Black governor, reflects on state's path from slavery to his inauguration

Wes Moore, placing his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, took his oath of office Wednesday to become Maryland's 63rd governor, the state's first and the country's only current Black chief executive. Moore was sworn in alongside his family, new Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and state lawmakers inside the State House's Senate chamber in Annapolis and addressed a crowd of ...
People

Chelsea Clinton Has Funny Mismatched Shoes Wardrobe Mishap at Wes Moore Inauguration: 'Oprah Noticed'

The former first daughter's recent wardrobe malfunction did not get past Oprah Winfrey! Chelsea Clinton will surely check her heels every time she leaves the house after this honest fashion mistake. The former first daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton took to Twitter Wednesday to share a funny story about a very relatable wardrobe mishap. When getting ready early in the morning to head to Maryland Governor Wes Moore's inauguration, Clinton accidentally grabbed a pointy-toed black pump and a peep-toe black heel instead of a matching pair of...
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden's Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home's garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that "we don't independently maintain our own visitor logs because it's a private residence." But Guglielmi's tune had changed Thursday, when he said that "the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites." Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WTOP

Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall

This content was republished with permission from WTOP's news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters' free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland's next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
CBS Baltimore

Back to his roots: Wes Moore's barbershop, friends relishing historic inauguration

BALTIMORE -- The inauguration of Wes Moore into Maryland's governor's house is no doubt historic, but it is a prideful moment for a barbershop in the heart of Baltimore City.Not only friends, but fraternity brothers of Wes Moore, the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, gathered at Groomatory Barber's Club on North Howard Street in Baltimore to watch Wednesday's history-making moment. Live Updates: The inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller Groomatory Barber's Club Street is the haven for cuts, clips and conversation.But this ascension of Maryland's first Black governor is a source of pride for the small barbershop in downtown Baltimore that...
The Independent

Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn in as the state's first Black governor on Wednesday, pledging to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on improving education, fighting crime and climate change. Moore, after being introduced by Oprah Winfrey in front of the Maryland State House, noted that the state is one of the wealthiest in the nation, but he also described it as "asset-rich and strategy poor.""It is time for our policies to be as bold as our aspirations — and to confront the fact that we have been offered false choices," Moore said. "We...
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore frees $69M to fund direct investments in key initiatives

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller started their first full day in office with a working breakfast, followed by back-to-back meetings."The lieutenant governor and I want to continue establishing the fact that we said that today was going to be a working day," Moore said.The cabinet also had its first official meeting on Thursday—with more than two dozen people in attendance. Some roles still need to be filled though.A few of Moore's first acts included signing two executive orders, one that will require every administration official to follow ethics rules and another that would create an office...
CBS Baltimore

Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'

BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
AOL Corp

'I'm going to put you in an electric chair': Video of a Maryland HS student bullying a special needs classmate sparks outrage

Officials at a high school in Maryland say they are investigating the origins of a video appearing on social media this week that depicts a student verbally bullying a classmate with special needs. The video, which is about a minute long and packed with racial slurs and profanity-laced outbursts, was air-dropped to several students and staff at Severna Park High School in Severna Park, Md., on Tuesday afternoon, according to the school's principal. Later that day the principal sent a letter to parents, which, for many critics, served only to inflame the situation.
