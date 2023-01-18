The men’s and women’s swim teams have built up a winning streak against other Ivy League schools over their last few meets. Both teams have recently beaten Cornell University, Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania since returning from the winter recess. The men’s team celebrated Senior Day by capping off a four-meet winning streak against Dartmouth and Penn, while the women’s team also secured victories against the two schools in their last home meet of the season.

