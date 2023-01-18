Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Branford Land Trust January Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to LandJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
Yale Daily News
Students and plaintiffs in mental health lawsuit respond to leave policy changes
Yale announced sweeping changes to their leave of absence policies this week. But to the plaintiffs charging Yale with discriminating against students with mental illnesses, these policy shifts may not be enough. Yale’s leave of absence policies, particularly those pertaining to students taking time off due to mental health concerns,...
Yale Daily News
TRACK AND FIELD: Yale faces off against Ivy rivals
With over a month since their last competition, the Yale track and field teams will head to Hanover, NH this weekend to compete with fellow Ivy League teams Dartmouth College and Columbia University. In their first meet of the season, fittingly dubbed the Yale Season Opener and hosted at home...
Yale Daily News
Yale announces “momentous” changes to leave of absence policies amid ongoing mental health lawsuit
Over a month ago, mental health advocates and current students filed a lawsuit — which has since moved to settlement discussions — alleging that Yale’s policies discriminate against students facing mental health issues, especially those who take time off. In the midst of conferences between the University...
Yale Daily News
Nanci Fortgang named interim director of Yale Health
Yale Health’s chief clinical operations officer Nanci Fortgang has been appointed to serve as the organization’s interim director, according to a Jan. 13 email to the Yale Community from Vice Provost for Health Affairs and Academic Integrity Stephanie Spangler. This announcement came just a week after previous Yale...
Yale Daily News
SWIMMING AND DIVING: Yale swimmers race past Ivy League competitors
The men’s and women’s swim teams have built up a winning streak against other Ivy League schools over their last few meets. Both teams have recently beaten Cornell University, Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania since returning from the winter recess. The men’s team celebrated Senior Day by capping off a four-meet winning streak against Dartmouth and Penn, while the women’s team also secured victories against the two schools in their last home meet of the season.
Yale Daily News
SQUASH: Men’s and women’s squash split two Ivy matches
This weekend, Yale’s men’s (4–1, 1–1 Ivy) and women’s (3-2, 1-1 Ivy) squash teams resumed play for the first time since the winter break. The Bulldogs played Harvard University at home on Friday at the Brady Squash Center before traveling to Hanover to compete against Dartmouth College on Sunday.
Girl donates lanternfly collection to Yale after alleged racial profiling by N.J. neighbor
The Yale Peabody Museum Entomology Division now has spotted lanternfly specimens for scientists to use for research thanks to Bobbi Wilson, the 9-year-old girl from New Jersey whose neighbor called the police on her last October while she was doing her part to rid the state of the invasive species.
Yale Daily News
Yale School of Music deputy dean performs timeless piano variations
Originally planned for 2020 in celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, a two-year-delayed solo piano program by Yale School of Music Deputy Dean Melvin Chen was finally performed at Morse Recital Hall on Wednesday night. A part of the Horowitz Piano Series, the concert’s repertoire focused on “Diabelli variations.” featuring...
Yale Daily News
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bulldogs return to school 4‒1 in Ivy play
Since the last day of the classes in 2022, the Yale women’s basketball team (10‒8, 4‒1), the Bulldogs have won six games and lost two. In December, the Bulldogs eked out a 60–58 overtime victory against Drexel University (13‒4, 5‒1 Colonial) before beating Boston University (11‒6, 6‒0 Patriot) 58‒46. The Bulldogs fell 70–63 to Lehigh (8‒9, 4‒2 Patriot) on the 20th in their last preseason game.
connecticutexplorer.com
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
'Just weird': Injury bug plagues women's college hoops
HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn star Azzi Fudd was battling for rebounding position in the first half Sunday when she banged knees with Georgetown’s Ariel Jenkins. Fudd left the game and did not return. It was just her second game back after missing eight games with an injury to...
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Prepares to Open New Stores in Utah and Connecticut
GLASTONBURY, CT & DRAPER, UT - Where oh where could the next Trader Joe’s location be popping up? A quick dig into the grocer’s future expansion plans has revealed two new stores, with new locations in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Draper, Utah, set to open in 2023. The new...
Yale Daily News
City gives local arts organizations almost $200,000 in grants
The city of New Haven has awarded $187,200 in grants to dozens of local organizations and individuals pursuing projects in the arts, culture and history. As part of this year’s Neighborhood Cultural Vitality Grant Awards program, 42 awardees received funding, covering a wide range of events, educational programs, arts exhibitions and other projects. Those selected include a program teaching event photography to LGBTQ+ and BIPOC photographers, the Historic Wooster Square Association’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival, the Yale-China Association’s Lunarfest and multiple cultural dance programs. Recipients hope to use their funding to uplift New Haven’s diverse communities through creative ventures.
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of communication and planning.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations
Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
themonroesun.com
Remo Tartaglia Sr., a notable restaurateur, ran Bonanza chain in Connecticut, established American Steakhouse
Remo J. Tartaglia, Sr., 91, of Wilton, beloved husband of the late Sebastiana Gionfriddo Tartaglia, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. Born on a farm in Alanno, Italy to the late Alfredo and Maria DiMarco Tartaglia, Remo earned a degree in Economics and...
Yale Daily News
Yalies, local groups push for ranked-choice voting
Yale students have joined forces with local organizations to push for ranked-choice voting in federal, state and local elections — an initiative that is gaining ground as the state government considers new legislation. Under a proposed state assembly bill filed by freshman Rep. Keith Denning of district 42, Connecticut...
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: What is an Aneurysm? Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, Chief of Cardiac Surgery, Bridgeport Hospital
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Bridgeport Hospital about aneurysms: what they are, and how they are treated. In this segment, Dr. DiLuozzo answers the following questions:. What causes someone to have an...
connecticutexplorer.com
4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023
Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
Comments / 0