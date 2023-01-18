The evolution of AI is shaping up to be a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape, with a few large companies currently leading the way and yet the potential for new players to enter the market and shake things up. Industry leaders in technology have long emphasized artificial intelligence, and global leaders are emerging on the scene due to the fierce competition worldwide to reap the benefits of AI. Statistics show that tech giants like Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook are taking the lead in the race for AI, gulping up AI startups in an acquiring spree. However, as more and more businesses become aware of the potential for AI to improve efficiency and profitability, we may well see new companies entering the market with innovative approaches that could disrupt the existing power balance.

