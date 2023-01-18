ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue. Police were called about a person in the street. They didn't find that person, but did see a car driving erratically.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a male victim who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to the murder of a man on the city's east side in 2021. Bruce McClinton admitted to shooting Norman Rogers. Police were patrolling an area near North Rural Street and 10th Street on July 21, 2021. The officer said they saw McClinton shoot Rogers as Rogers had his hands above his head.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD K-9s help get 90 lbs of meth off Indianapolis streets

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers seized more than $270,000 worth of methamphetamine Wednesday on the city's near east side, thanks to the assistance of two K-9 officers. Detectives tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 200 block of Parkview Avenue, but the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Zakahia Roney, led offers on a short pursuit.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest woman following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man with Gunshot Wound Found Dead Along I-65 Near Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.–Indiana State Police say a person was found dead on I-65 southbound just north of the Franklin/State Road 44 exit Thursday morning. State Police Sergeant John Perrine said a man had at least one gunshot wound, but they were not ruling it a homicide. The right lane...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers

The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
MORRISTOWN, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy