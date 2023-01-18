Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue. Police were called about a person in the street. They didn't find that person, but did see a car driving erratically.
IMPD: Man injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a male victim who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
Mother injured when shots fired into near northwest Indy home was running for cover with baby
INDIANAPOLIS — A mother is recovering after someone shot multiple rounds into her home on the near northwest side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning. She told 13News how she ran for cover to save her baby. Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Wednesday at a home on...
Indianapolis man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to the murder of a man on the city's east side in 2021. Bruce McClinton admitted to shooting Norman Rogers. Police were patrolling an area near North Rural Street and 10th Street on July 21, 2021. The officer said they saw McClinton shoot Rogers as Rogers had his hands above his head.
Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
WISH-TV
IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
Woman hit by SUV in Kokomo, taken to hospital in critical condition
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police say a woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Kokomo on Tuesday. The crash happened a little before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Washington and West Jefferson streets. The Kokomo Police Department said the 25-year-old driver was...
IMPD K-9s help get 90 lbs of meth off Indianapolis streets
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers seized more than $270,000 worth of methamphetamine Wednesday on the city's near east side, thanks to the assistance of two K-9 officers. Detectives tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 200 block of Parkview Avenue, but the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Zakahia Roney, led offers on a short pursuit.
WISH-TV
Police arrest woman following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
WIBC.com
Man with Gunshot Wound Found Dead Along I-65 Near Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.–Indiana State Police say a person was found dead on I-65 southbound just north of the Franklin/State Road 44 exit Thursday morning. State Police Sergeant John Perrine said a man had at least one gunshot wound, but they were not ruling it a homicide. The right lane...
Woman arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a woman for her alleged role in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the city's north side. On Jan. 15, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive, near West 79th Street and Township Line Road, shortly after 4 p.m.
IMPD: 21-year-old man arrested for role in shooting on city's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man Tuesday for his alleged role in a shooting that injured a woman on Indianapolis' east side Sunday night. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to the 3000 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 30th Street, for a report of a person shot.
ISP, coroner investigating after man found dead on near I-65 near Franklin
According to the Johnson County Sheriff, at least two lanes of southbound I-65 will be restricted for the investigation.
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
WISH-TV
Beech Grove father charged after video shows 4-year-old boy with gun
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed in the criminal case against Shane Osborne, the Beech Grove man whose four-year-old son was seen on video waving a handgun in an apartment building. Osborne, 45, faces felony charges of dangerous control of a firearm and two counts of child...
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
readthereporter.com
Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers
The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
Pedestrian hit, critically injured on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle on the near west side of Indianapolis on Monday. Officers were called to a report of a pedestrian hit at the intersection of West 16th Street and Kessler Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m.
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
Indy mother admits she smothered 2-month-old daughter to death while high on meth
An Indianapolis mother is behind bars accused of neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 2-month-old daughter.
WTHR
