The Next Web

What the hell is job boomeranging and why is it trending right now?

Not, in fact, a fun sports perk offered by tech companies eager to keep up with the latest in compensation trends, “job boomeranging” is actually a rising workplace trend. In a nutshell, it’s when a former employee bounces back to a previous employer. The trend has been...
Reader's Digest

Say Hello to the New Quiet Quitting: Rage-Applying

Millennials and Gen Z have a different view of work—instead of climbing the corporate ladder at any cost, they’re quiet quitting and acting their wage. Unlike previous generations, they recognize the signs of a toxic workplace, and instead of burning out, they’re walking out. And if they’re not actually walking out, they’re taking their frustration and anger and channeling it into rage-applying.
CNBC

Recession fears won't stop 'the big quit' in 2023, says LinkedIn

Despite news of layoffs and hiring freezes, employees in Asia will be more confident in their abilities — and more ready for a job switch than last year, according to LinkedIn. This is based on the latest findings from LinkedIn's consumer research conducted among more than 4,000 employees across...
The List

What You Should Know About 'Fexting'

With the technological advancements of the 21st century, a good chunk of our lives happens online. Recommendations of where to eat and what to do are solved through a Google search. We take classes online and work remotely. Even our relationships are formed via the internet. According to eHarmony, about 40% of Americans have dated online.
In Style

Will 2023 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign

The culmination point of a whole calendar year can’t help but fuel lots of reflection around the goals you’ve already hit and others you intend to pursue. While relationships and wellness are often top of mind, your professional path and finances could also be an area of life you’re aspiring to see growth in come 2023. It bears noting, of course, that with inflation we’ve all felt in 2022 and concerns about further economic downturn, it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about what earning, saving, and debt might end up looking like in the coming year. Thankfully, there are plenty of bright spots for money making in the astrology of 2023.

