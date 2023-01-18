Read full article on original website
Related
Layoffs might cause workers who are left behind to quit
New research suggests that when employees are laid off or terminated, it can have a domino effect and mean team members are more likely to quit.
The Next Web
What the hell is job boomeranging and why is it trending right now?
Not, in fact, a fun sports perk offered by tech companies eager to keep up with the latest in compensation trends, “job boomeranging” is actually a rising workplace trend. In a nutshell, it’s when a former employee bounces back to a previous employer. The trend has been...
Say Hello to the New Quiet Quitting: Rage-Applying
Millennials and Gen Z have a different view of work—instead of climbing the corporate ladder at any cost, they’re quiet quitting and acting their wage. Unlike previous generations, they recognize the signs of a toxic workplace, and instead of burning out, they’re walking out. And if they’re not actually walking out, they’re taking their frustration and anger and channeling it into rage-applying.
CNBC
Recession fears won't stop 'the big quit' in 2023, says LinkedIn
Despite news of layoffs and hiring freezes, employees in Asia will be more confident in their abilities — and more ready for a job switch than last year, according to LinkedIn. This is based on the latest findings from LinkedIn's consumer research conducted among more than 4,000 employees across...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
What You Should Know About 'Fexting'
With the technological advancements of the 21st century, a good chunk of our lives happens online. Recommendations of where to eat and what to do are solved through a Google search. We take classes online and work remotely. Even our relationships are formed via the internet. According to eHarmony, about 40% of Americans have dated online.
In Style
Will 2023 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign
The culmination point of a whole calendar year can’t help but fuel lots of reflection around the goals you’ve already hit and others you intend to pursue. While relationships and wellness are often top of mind, your professional path and finances could also be an area of life you’re aspiring to see growth in come 2023. It bears noting, of course, that with inflation we’ve all felt in 2022 and concerns about further economic downturn, it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about what earning, saving, and debt might end up looking like in the coming year. Thankfully, there are plenty of bright spots for money making in the astrology of 2023.
msn.com
Worker Fired Just 2 Hours Into First Day on the Job, Internet Says It’s Their Own Fault
A Redditor headed over to the site's AntiWork sub, a place where users on the platform go to share their employment gripes with bosses, workplace policies, low pay, and unrealistic expectations. Usually, it's a place where folks gather and discuss how badly they're getting screwed over by labor. Often many...
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Starbucks and Disney issued return-to-office mandates in January. They follow several other big-name companies in calling workers back to the office.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
NPR
What's the #1 thing to change to be happier? A top happiness researcher weighs in
Happiness can be hard to quantify, because it can mean something different to everyone. But let's say you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person, like your income, a job, your relationships or your health. What would make the biggest difference?. That's the question that...
I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.
Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.
5 of the easiest online businesses to start in 2023
When deciding what type of business to start, look at societal trends and try to get ahead of them, an entrepreneurship professor said.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
CNBC
Top pharma CEO says Covid likely to become endemic, urges investment in pandemic preparedness
"I think what we're going to settle into is more of an endemic environment with respect to coronaviruses and the Covid virus specifically," Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Narasimhan, who has previously warned that future pandemics are inevitable, made clear...
Millennial Money: 4 expenses for parents to rethink in 2023
When inflation rises, child care expenses do, too. If you’re a parent, you may be hoping to get a little financial relief during the upcoming tax season through deductions or credits. But since there have been recent reductions to both of the child tax credits, you may not get as much back as you anticipated.
3 Simple Ways to Show Your Employees You Care
By showing your employees that you value them, you can create a more productive and enjoyable work environment for everyone.
Comments / 0