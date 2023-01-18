Read full article on original website
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida, and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People...
Federal support for Hurricane Ian recovery totals $5.2 billion
Less than four months after the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian, the federal government has provided $5.2 billion in financial assistance, disaster loans, and flood insurance for Floridians. These efforts have been supported by more than 4,000 responders from FEMA and other federal agencies who have been on the...
Florida Department of Health in Orange County encourages regular screening for cervical cancer prevention
During Cervical Health Awareness Month, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) encourages women to visit their health care provider to be screened for cervical cancer, and learn more about preventing cervical cancer through lifestyle change and vaccination. The National Cervical Cancer Coalition states that roughly 13,000 women...
