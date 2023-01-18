ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Desert Aires present concert in Sun City Grand

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EM0f8_0kIMQqRP00

Grace Community Church in Surprise welcomes the Desert Aires Chorus for a show at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Grace Community Church, 16165 W Mountain View Blvd., in Sun City Grand.

The Desert Aires Chorus is dedicated to the preservation of the music style known as Barbershop Harmony. They strive to entertain and educate audiences about the music of the heralded “Tin Pan Alley“ days to the four-part, a cappella music of more recent times.

Masks are optional for audience members. A $10 donation per attendee is suggested.

Reservation can be made on the church website: https://www.gcc-epc.com/.

e

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpPMZ_0kIMQqRP00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy