Todd County Central’s run at the All A Classic Region Tournament came to an end Wednesday as the Lady Rebels lost at Monroe County 57-50. Todd battled back at several points in the contest, tying the game with 2:30 left but Paisley Ford buried Monroe County’s only 3-pointer of the night that proved to be the backbreaker. The Lady Rebels failed to convert at their end and Monroe hit 6-of-9 free throws in the final quarter to seal the win.

MONROE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO