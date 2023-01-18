Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County Boys Hold Off Webster County 89-79
The Lyon County boys’ basketball team bounced back from an early exit from the 2nd Region All “A” tournament with an 89-79 victory at Webster County on Tuesday. Lyon County improved to 15-5 ahead of a visit from Trigg County on Friday. The Lyons rolled to a 56-point win in Cadiz on December 13.
yoursportsedge.com
Marshall County runs past Caldwell County 69-31
The Caldwell County Tiger basketball team ran into a strong Marshall County squad Tuesday night at the Community Activities Building gym. The visiting Marshals scored the first seven points of the night, led 23-6 after one quarter and 39-15 at halftime on the way to a 69-31 victory over the Tigers.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels’ All A Run Ends at Monroe County
Todd County Central’s run at the All A Classic Region Tournament came to an end Wednesday as the Lady Rebels lost at Monroe County 57-50. Todd battled back at several points in the contest, tying the game with 2:30 left but Paisley Ford buried Monroe County’s only 3-pointer of the night that proved to be the backbreaker. The Lady Rebels failed to convert at their end and Monroe hit 6-of-9 free throws in the final quarter to seal the win.
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Rebels vs Metcalfe County in All A Classic
The Todd County Central Rebels took the first step towards defending their 4th Region All A championship Monday night with a win over Metcalfe County. Check out some of the action from the game in this Highlight Reel.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
whvoradio.com
Probation Granted In 2019 Princeton Road Fatal Crash Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal crash on Princeton Road in Christian County appeared for final sentencing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. In October, Robert Jackson entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in December of 2019 on Princeton Road about one-mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
kbsi23.com
Expired registration plate leads to meth arrest
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray man faces charges after he was stopped for an expired registration plate. A Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Jan. 18 after noticing an expired registration plate on vehicle traveling north on Hwy. 641. The vehicle stopped near Schwartz...
westkentuckystar.com
Pilgrim's breaks ground on new hatchery in Mayfield
Pilgrim's broke ground on a new hatchery at their Mayfield facility on Wednesday. A hatchery at the site was destroyed by the December 2021 tornado. State Senator Richard Heath, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan were among those on hand for the ceremony. Quarles took to social...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools dealing with major bus driver shortage
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A nationwide bus driver shortage is hitting close to home across the Tri-State. In Hopkins County, a shortage of 20 drivers has brought challenges for school officials and bus drivers alike. “You know people think it’s all about money, it’s not about money,” said Dolores...
Sheriff: Beaver Dam man arrested for receiving stolen property
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man on January 18, who was a suspect in a series of thefts on December 15 and December 27, 2022. The suspect authorities say, is Phillip Edge, 35, of Beaver Dam.
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
westkentuckystar.com
Single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County results in DUI, drug arrest
A single-vehicle crash on Cadiz Road in Caldwell County turned into a DUI and drug arrest for a Georgia man. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash and located a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Derrick Headrick of Tunnel Hill, Georgia. While investigating the crash, deputies arrested and charged Headrick with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and possession of marijuana.
Owensboro man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Ohio County
(WEHT) - The Ohio County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Owensboro man who they say was on the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force for months.
kentuckytoday.com
3 western Ky. counties still not clear of drought conditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Despite recording nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain over the past week, three counties in western Kentucky have not been cleared from drought conditions in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday morning. Portions of Ballard, Livingston, and McCracken counties along the Ohio...
KFVS12
School bus involved in crash at Massac Co. intersection; children uninjured
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One driver was injured after a crash involving a school bus. According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, the responded to the crash around 7:51 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road. They said the school...
Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah
A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
14news.com
Several streets closed in Greenville after utility poles were hit
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Officials say two utility poles were hit Thursday morning. They say North Main Street is shut down from Greene Drive and Wilson Street, East Depot is shut down from college Street to North Main, and West Depot is shut down from Cherry Street to North Main.
