QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you support local taxes on recreational marijuana sales?

Cities and counties in Mid-Missouri are considering whether to put their own sales taxes on recreational marijuana on the ballot.

The Cole County Commission and Columbia City Council have approved their ballot measures to create pot sales taxes. Multiple local governments could charge taxes on the same sale, on top of the sales tax charged by the state.

Legalization has been pitched in large part as a way to raise revenue for government services.

