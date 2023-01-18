ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you support local taxes on recreational marijuana sales?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
Cities and counties in Mid-Missouri are considering whether to put their own sales taxes on recreational marijuana on the ballot.

The Cole County Commission and Columbia City Council have approved their ballot measures to create pot sales taxes. Multiple local governments could charge taxes on the same sale, on top of the sales tax charged by the state.

Legalization has been pitched in large part as a way to raise revenue for government services.

Do you support local taxes on recreational marijuana sales? Vote in the poll.

Comments / 2

Related
kwos.com

You’ll see a local marijuana sales tax on your April ballot

Columbia’s city council joins Jefferson City and okays a plan to place an additional marijuana sales tax issue on the April ballot. Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment three in November. It authorizes local governments to impose, upon voter approval, an additional local sales tax of three percent on the sale of adult use of marijuana. That’s on top of the state sales tax on marijuana.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cole County Commission approves marijuana sales tax question

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Cole County commissioners on Tuesday approved a marijuana sales tax question for voters. It would be a 3% sales tax on recreational sales. That means, if Cole County and Jefferson City each approve these, shoppers could see as high as a 12% sales tax on marijuana in Jefferson City. That would The post Cole County Commission approves marijuana sales tax question appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council votes to add marijuana sales tax question to April ballot

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council unanimously voted at its meeting on Tuesday to add a sales tax question for recreational marijuana to the April 4 ballot. The question will ask voters if there should be an additional 3% sales tax for recreational marijuana sales. This would be in addition to the state's 6% tax. The council The post Columbia City Council votes to add marijuana sales tax question to April ballot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City of Columbia looking to add 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is looking at possibly adding a local sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases.  On Tuesday, the city will discuss putting a 3% sales tax on marijuana purchases. The 3% sales tax would be in addition to the state's 6% sales tax. 011723-COLUMBIA-CITY-COUNCIL-Download This proposal comes after recreational marijuana was approved by voters under The post City of Columbia looking to add 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia begins accepting proposals for ARPA funding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is accepting initial project proposals applicable for American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city said in a press release on Thursday. Columbia was awarded $25.2 million in ARPA funds. The Columbia City Council previously identified four areas it would like to prioritize with the first half of the The post Columbia begins accepting proposals for ARPA funding appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Camden County debates casino options

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gaming advocates are rolling the dice on the future, debating whether to allow a casino to be built at the Lake of the Ozarks. “There are 13 state-regulated casinos in the state of Missouri,” said Timothy Hand, speaking on behalf of Osage River Gaming. “Those 13 organizations generate more tax revenue for […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Parson prioritizes maternal mortality during address

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After Gov. Mike Parson announced maternal mortality would be a priority for this year, one Missouri mother felt relieved, but still wonders if it's enough. In his State of the State address on Wednesday, Parson said he's requesting $4.3 million go towards the Department of Health and Senior Services to develop a The post Parson prioritizes maternal mortality during address appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

UM System announces funds it expects to receive from spending bill

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri System said in a Thursday press release that it is expecting to get more $130.4 million from the federal omnibus spending bill passed last month. The system said the funding will be for quote "top priorities" including the NextGen Precision Health initiative along with research and construction projects. The post UM System announces funds it expects to receive from spending bill appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police warn Kia and Hyundai owners as car theft rises

Columbia — A viral TikTok video demonstrating how to start Kia’s and Hyundai’s using a USB cord which has caused major issues for drivers since car thieves are mimicking the viral video in Mid-Missouri. According to the Columbia Police Department, owners of Kia and Hyundai need to...
COLUMBIA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
