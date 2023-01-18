Read full article on original website
Related
State Parole Board Welcomes 23 Officer Recruits, Some Serving Mercer County
TRENTON, NJ -- The New Jersey State Parole Board recently welcomed 23 Parole Officer Recruits to their ranks who will serve around the state after being sworn-in at the agency’s Central Office in Trenton. The Parole Board strives for increased public safety, sustained recidivism rate reductions, and the successful and sustainable reintegration of offenders. Parole officer recruits will serve throughout the state including parts of Mercer County. They will be based of out regional offices located in eight of the 21 counties -- Mercer, Passaic, Monmouth, Hudson, Essex, Camden, Cumberland and Atlantic counties. “On behalf of the entire State Parole Board, congratulations to these new recruits whose discipline and passion earned...
New Jersey Globe
Hughes hits Benson for vote on controversial elections bill
In an email sent to Mercer Democratic county committee members today, Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes attacked his Democratic primary challenger, Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton), for supporting a bill in the Assembly that would loosen New Jersey’s pay-to-play laws and increase campaign contribution limits, among other provisions. “This legislation...
$50M Investment As Campbell's Relocates Jobs To Camden County
Hundreds of new Campbell Soup Co jobs are expected to relocate to New Jersey with the consolidation of snack business offices in Connecticut and North Carolina, the food giant's officials announced. Campbell's is moving an estimated 330 jobs to its Camden location, bringing the total jobs there to 1,600. "We’re...
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
News 12
‘Trenton has not done a damn thing.’ Mayor plans to sue state over bail reform
The mayor of Middletown is suing the state of New Jersey following a rash of auto thefts over the last several years. Mayor Tony Perry has been outspoken about how the crimes have affected the quality of life in town. He says they are also a rising cost to taxpayers. He says that the bail reform law is partly responsible for auto thefts rising 40% in the state since 2020.
Capital City Cancer Classic NJ takes center stage in Mercer County Saturday
By now, if you are a fan of area basketball, you will have probably heard the story of Joe Richardson. The former United States Marine, Trenton police officer, and Trenton High School boys basketball coach battled cancer twice–including a brutal battle with blood cancer–but has been in remission for years.
Removal of Dirt at Huge Illegal Dump to Begin in March
CAMDEN, NJ – The city says it has foreclosed and now owns an illegal dump at Seventh and Chestnut streets and will make sure the former owners are held responsible for the illegal disposal of an estimated 70,000 tons of dirt and construction fill and the millions it will cost to clean up. Removal of the potentially toxic dirt will begin in March with one of four piles, continue through the summer and likely will be complete by the end of the year, the project's coordinator, Michele Christina of Brownfield Redevelopment Solutions Inc., told residents at an update meeting this week. "All that soil is...
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
Mercer County allocates $3.5 million for small businesses impacted by pandemic
Small businesses with physical storefronts will soon have access to more grant funds. Mercer County’s small business grant program has been provided with $3.5 million from the Mercer County Board of Commissioners to administer additional relief to small businesses in the county that faced hard times during the coronavirus pandemic.
Three veteran Princeton police officers move up the ranks
Three veteran Princeton police officers have been promoted to higher ranks. Detective Sgt. Thomas Lagomarsino was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Cpl. Don Mathews was promoted to sergeant. Detective Eric Dawson was promoted to corporal. Lagomarsino joined the Princeton Police Department in 2006. He served as a patrolman...
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
As test scores plummet, Newark rehires schools chief in secret | Editorial
The superintendent of the largest school district in New Jersey won a new 5-year contract about eight months ago, and the Newark Board of Education told no one. Parents and others in the community were cut out of the decision entirely. That’s outrageous. The first public acknowledgement of Roger...
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta
There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier
PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read. From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ
WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin
Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
New Jersey Community Capital Donates $10K to City of Trenton
(TRENTON, NJ) -- New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), the state of New Jersey’s largest community development financial institution (CDFI), announced they donated $10,000 to the city of Trenton. Funding will be distributed to the city’s Department of Recreation and Youth Programs, as well as Howard’s Healthy Choices. The donation is part of NJCC’s commitment to this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday celebration theme – “It starts with me: cultivating a beloved community mindset to transform unjust systems.”
Ocean County Asked For Parking Help
BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Lawrence Ledger
Lawrence Township, NJ
280
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Lawrence and Mercer County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/lawrence-ledger/
Comments / 0